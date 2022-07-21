A brush fire that broke out Thursday on the California side of the Colorado River just south of Havasu Landing has been contained, according to federal firefighting officials.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, what is now known as the Pittsburgh Fire has consumed about 9.5 acres of riverside brushland since it was first reported Wednesday afternoon on the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation.
The blaze was reportedly caused by a boat that caught fire on the California side of the river, which spread to surrounding vegetation at about 12:45 p.m. The fire prompted a request for assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which dispatched firefighters to the area.
“It’s standard procedure for Fish and Wildlife and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to help each other out,” said Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Manager Richard Meyers on Thursday. “We were called out of Yuma, where we had our fire boat, and we were able to suppress the fire on the coast.”
According to Meyers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters were also positioned on the ground to contain the blaze near the Chemehuevi Indian Reservation’s coastline.
“There isn’t much vegetation further inland for it to spread,” Meyers said. “For now we’re trying to put it out and make sure there isn’t a reignition later on.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, no injuries were reported due to the incident.
