Members of the Chemehuevi Tribe gathered on the shores of Lake Havasu on Friday at one of the most popular beaches on the reservation to plant native trees in honor of elders who have passed away.
The Chemehuevi held their annual community clean-up day on Friday to pick up trash that has accumulated on the beaches and throughout the reservation. Part of those efforts involved picking up trash at the Water Tank – one of the most popular beaches for tribal members on the California side of the lake. Environmental Director Raymond Mejia said his department co-opted the clean-up by inviting families to come out to the beach to plant coyote willow in remembrance of family members and friends who have gone before them.
Mejia said the department has planted trees at the Water Tank in the past, but of the 30 trees planted last year only two survived human meddling. But this year each tree has a special meaning to those who planted them, and Mejia said the department will install plaques to show who each tree is honoring.
“I think that will make people think a little harder about messing with the plants – because that is messing with somebody’s elder,” Mejia said.
Mejia said Friday’s outreach efforts were one of several that the tribe’s environmental department holds throughout the year as part of its Non-point Source Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Mejia said the Chemehuevi use that grant to help remove invasive species – most commonly salt cedars and giant cane – and to restore native vegetation.
He said the goal is to create nice sandy beaches in areas where invasive species have taken over through the years.
Mejia said as of October the department had cleared a total of 6.5 acres of giant cane and 43 salt cedars, while planting 161 coyote willow in their place.
The Environmental Department’s three-man work crew has already cleared invasive species from a significant portion of the Water Tank, so Friday’s efforts were focused on trash pick-up and replanting.
Mejia said the coyote willow is one that the Chemehuevi are particularly interested in seeing return to the reservation. He said the native plants stay green year round and help people stay cool when Havasu gets hot.
Traditionally the Chemehuevi also used branches from coyote willow to make baskets.
But coyote willows went from plentiful throughout the area to scarce almost overnight about 80 years ago.
“We lost about 80 percent of them when they created the lake and flooded our ancestral lands,” Mejia said. “So I’m just trying to help bring back the culture.”
