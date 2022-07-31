HAVASU LANDING, CALIF. -- The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe scored a big win against the State of California this week.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a federal district court that had earlier ruled in favor of five California tribes, including the Chemehuevi, which had sued the state for acting in bad faith when it negotiated the state’s gaming compact. The court ordered the state and the tribes to renegotiate the gaming compact.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.