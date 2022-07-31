HAVASU LANDING, CALIF. -- The Chemehuevi Indian Tribe scored a big win against the State of California this week.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a federal district court that had earlier ruled in favor of five California tribes, including the Chemehuevi, which had sued the state for acting in bad faith when it negotiated the state’s gaming compact. The court ordered the state and the tribes to renegotiate the gaming compact.
According to the tribes’ attorney, the appellate court held the state’s compact violated the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act’s requirement by negotiating items not outlined in the act’s permitted list of negotiation topics.
Before a tribe can operate Nevada-style gambling, they are legally required to make a tribal-state gaming compact with the state they reside in according to the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
Congress allows states to negotiate in seven specific areas. A state can make demands that fall outside of the permitted topics, but not without offering a “meaningful concession to the tribes” that isn’t a right the tribe already has or a gaming concession.
The lawsuit said California illegally insisted that the new gaming compact include federally prohibited provisions such as requiring tribes to recognize state laws on minimum wage, discrimination, labor and the environment. The state also wanted the tribes to recognize California spousal and child support orders, as well as contribute to a state grant fund and subject tribal members to the jurisdiction of non-tribal local governments.
In a news release, tribal attorney Lester J. Marston said the court’s ruling was a victory for tribal sovereignty.
“Our clients feel a sense of vindication,” Marston said “They refused to sell their sovereignty for short-term gains. This decision will prevent the State of California from using future gaming compacts to expand its regulatory authority over tribes, in violation of their right to govern themselves on their reservations.”
The tribes said California was attempting to use the compact process as “leverage to impose its general policy objectives on the tribe.” Chemehuevi tribal officials previously said the state’s negotiations presented economic burdens for the tribe at the same time it was already impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, the Chemehuevi Tribe opened its new casino and resort at Havasu Landing. A few months later, it was forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic. The casino and hotel operations are a major economic contributor to the tribe’s local economy.
The other tribes in the suit included the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County, Robinson Rancheria in Lake County, Hopland Band of Pomo Indians in Mendocino County, and Blue Lake Rancheria in Humboldt County.
The case is Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, et al. v. State of California, et al., Case No. 21-15751, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.