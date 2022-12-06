Pearl Harbor flag

Lake Havasu City residents George Link (left) and David Allor hold the 48-star flag that Allor’s uncle, Ed Allor, retrieved from the USS West Virginia on Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Allor’s uncle served in the U.S. Navy as a first class signalman and passed the flag onto his mother before his death in 1965. The flag has since become a treasured memento after Allor received it from his grandmother before she later passed away.

 Courtesy of David Allor

The date of Dec. 7, 1941 made history with the unsuspecting attack on Pearl Harbor by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. What has since become immortalized in historical films and cinematic reenactments was deemed a significant loss of American lives.

Over 1,000 Americans suffered from injuries while more than 2,000 perished, with most being defined as noncombatants. In addition to the civilians affected were also military personnel from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and U.S. Army Air Forces.

