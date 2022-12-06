The date of Dec. 7, 1941 made history with the unsuspecting attack on Pearl Harbor by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service. What has since become immortalized in historical films and cinematic reenactments was deemed a significant loss of American lives.
Over 1,000 Americans suffered from injuries while more than 2,000 perished, with most being defined as noncombatants. In addition to the civilians affected were also military personnel from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and U.S. Army Air Forces.
Of the damaged battleships from the attack, a physical reminder rescued from the USS West Virginia now resides in Lake Havasu City. The 48-star flag from the ship was retrieved by Ed Allor, a first class signalman at the time of the Japanese’s infiltration.
During the surprise raid, Ed Allor successfully recovered the ship’s flag before diving into the water as the Japanese military was actively sinking the USS West Virginia. With the flag in tow, he swam to Ford Island and later passed the flag along to his mother before his death in December 1965.
Now, the flag is in the hands of Ed Allor’s nephew, David Allor, who joined the Navy following his high school graduation in 1965. His journey into the naval branch coincided with the Vietnam War and allowed him to receive his certification as a welder.
In honor of the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, David Allor sought help from fellow Navy veteran and AZ Flags and Flagpoles owner, George Link, to capture the flag in present day.
In comparison to David Allor, whose family’s military background crosses generations, Link’s family involvement in the Navy extends from his grandfather to his own son. He served during the Vietnam War as a lithographer following his enlistment in February 1968. The two veterans recently gathered to remember Ed Allor’s efforts to save a fragment of history amidst the chaos that engulfed his ship.
“His mother had it and now Dave has it and it will be something in the family,” Link said. “It’s good that we remember historical dates like this one that happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.