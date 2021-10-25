A 12-year-old child who suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident last week is now in stable condition, according to police.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital Friday morning after he was reportedly hit by a pickup truck while riding his push scooter in the area of Hornet and Bluegrass Drives. The child suffered multiple injuries including broken bones in the collision, but is expected to recover.
Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the accident, and no charges have yet been filed in the case.
Although kick scooters remain a popular conveyance for Havasu youth, they can be dangerous in some situations, according to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus.
“Kick scooter operators should ensure they have the correct safety equipment while riding, understand the scooter’s braking system, avoid busy roads, and always use caution when crossing streets at intersections,” Angus said.
