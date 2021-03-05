A Lake Havasu City man accused on child pornography charges will not stand trial after a ruling this week by a Mohave Superior Court Judge.
Charges were dismissed without prejudice on Thursday against Joshua Waelchli, 24, after a determination by mental health experts. According to court documents, Waelchli was ruled incompetent to stand trial due to a lifelong mental disability.
Waelchli was indicted in November on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after investigators allegedly learned that he downloaded multiple images containing alleged child pornography. According to attorney Michael Wozniak, of Flagstaff law firm Aspey, Watkins & Diesel law group, the defendant suffered from a lifelong mental disability that could potentially hinder his defense. Wozniak requested a psychological evaluation in January to determine Waelchli’s competency to stand trial.
Kingman psychologists determined in February that Waelchli was incompetent to stand trial, and according to court documents, Waelchli could not be made competent through conventional treatment at an Arizona mental health facility.
According to Waelchli’s defense, Waelchli has a documented IQ of 74, and was unable to communicate with his legal representation about the offense of which he had been accused. Waelchli had never lived on his own, Wozniak said, and was in the constant care of his family. When his defense attempted to explain the basic principles of the legal process to Waelchli, Wozniak said in January that the defendant seemed incapable of understanding those concepts.
Investigation in Waelchli’s case began in January 2019, when the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reported that 39 files flagged as child pornography were uploaded to an internet storage database. Lake Havasu City Police detectives obtained subscriber information, user names and a physical address associated with the files’ point of origin, allegedly identified as Waelchli’s home.
Waelchli was taken into custody in February 2019, and all electronic devices in his home were confiscated by investigators. Police say multiple images of alleged child pornography were found on Waelchli’s electronic devices.
According to the police report, investigators additionally discovered a chat log in which Waelchli may have shared inappropriate messages with a young teenager.
After an initial investigation in the case, Waelchli was released from police custody pending his indictment in Mohave Superior Court. Waelchli has until this month remained in the custody of his family.
If Waelchli had been convicted by a jury of his peers on all 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, he may have been sentenced to a collective 100 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.