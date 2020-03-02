The last surviving victim in a fatal motor vehicle accident has been released from hospital care. But almost six weeks after the accident took place, police are still waiting to charge the man allegedly responsible.
Toxicology results are still pending for a man accused of being responsible for the accident, which occurred Jan. 19 on State Route 95. Killed in the accident were Lake Havasu City resident Maria Ramirez-Rangel, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter. Passengers in Rangel’s daughter included Havasu resident Gerardo Venegas, and two juveniles – each of whom were hospitalized after the accident. The last of the survivors, identified as a 5-year-old child, was released from hospital care last month.
According to initial reports, the driver and sole passenger in the opposing vehicle was a 28-year-old Alaska man, who has yet to be identified by police. The man allegedly drifted left of the center line while driving on State Route 95, leading to a head-on collision with Rangel’s vehicle. According to alleged witness statements, the man’s green Range Rover was seen driving recklessly, and sideswiped another vehicle before the collision took place.
Police say the 28-year-old driver could face criminal charges pending the results of a toxicology examination of his blood by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. According to police officials, such testing can take four to eight weeks to complete.
According to previous statements by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, criminal charges could still be filed against the Alaska resident even if blood testing shows that he was not driving his vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
