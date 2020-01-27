More than one week after a fatal traffic accident killed two Lake Havasu City residents, one of the surviving children remains in serious condition.
The accident occurred Jan. 19, when the driver of a green Range Rover veered left of center on State Route 95, and collided head-on with a white Infiniti SUV occupied by a family of five. The Infiniti’s surviving passengers included an adult man, who was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with serious injuries alongside two children, ages 5 and 14. The 5-year-old child remained hospitalized and in serious condition as of Monday afternoon, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Police have declined to identify the male adult passenger, but a GoFundMe campaign for the family has identified him as Havasu resident Gerardo Venegas.
Two other passengers in the Infiniti, 38-year-old Maria Ramirez-Rangle and her 10-year-old daughter, were killed in the collision.
The Range Rover’s driver and sole occupant, a 28-year-old Alaska man, has not been identified by police as of Monday. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, police will not release his identity unless he is charged with a criminal offense, pending a blood test to determine whether he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
According to statements last week by police, witnesses reported that the Range Rover was traveling erratically on the highway within minutes of the accident. The driver also was allegedly involved in a separate minor accident, in which he reportedly sideswiped another car before the collision took place.
As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign to aid Venegas’ in his recovery raised more than $30,000.
