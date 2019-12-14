The festive mood of the Soroptimist International of Parker Parade of Lights was marred by an accident that occurred shortly before the parade was scheduled to start.
At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, a crowd was waiting on both sides of Joshua Avenue in downtown Parker for the start of the parade. Police cars came quickly down Joshua Avenue with their lights and sirens on. They pulled into the parking and drive-in area of the Wells Fargo Bank at Joshua and 12th Street.
Parade organizers said they were told a child had been struck by a vehicle, but they had no details. The crowd was informed a helicopter would be landing in the intersection of Joshua and Arizona Avenues, but that was apparently canceled.
Two ambulances were seen leaving the bank with their lights and sirens on, heading in the general direction of La Paz Regional Hospital.
Once the scene was cleared, the parade proceeded as planned.
More information will be provided once it becomes available.
