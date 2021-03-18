A bill that would increase sentences and eliminate early release loopholes for child sex offenders cleared another hurdle on Thursday with the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee approving the bill without opposition.
The bill, HB2889, was introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci who said the changes would give Arizona some of the strictest child sex trafficking laws in the country – if not the most strict. The bill would beef up sentences for first time offenders convicted of child sex trafficking, child pornography and child molestation while eliminating the possibility of probation, parole, or work release for any of those crimes. The bill would also impose a mandatory life sentence for a second offence.
On Thursday the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill 7-0, with one committee member not casting a vote.
“I’m happy to see this bill pass the Senate Judiciary Committee with overwhelming support,” Biasiucci said.
The HB2889 will now head to the Senate Rules Committee and Biasiucci said he hopes that it will be voted on by the full Senate sometime next week.
“I want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of this bill up to this point, and I am hopeful this will become law in the coming weeks,” Biasiucci said.
The bill received wide bipartisan support in the House of Representatives, which passed the bill 51-1 with eight representatives not casting a vote.
