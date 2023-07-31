Samuel Bateman

Samuel Bateman

A self-proclaimed biblical prophet from Northern Mohave County is scheduled to appear at a status conference next week, as he awaits trial in U.S. District Court on dozens of federal counts including child sex trafficking and kidnapping.

Colorado City resident Samuel R. Bateman, 46, has remained in custody at an Arizona state prison facility since his arrest last September by federal authorities. And since November, Bateman’s phone and video conference privileges have remained under heavy restriction since Nov. 29, after federal investigators allegedly learned that he used those privileges to orchestrate the kidnapping of eight child victims from Arizona Department of Child Services group homes. At his Aug. 8 status conference, Bateman is expected to argue for the restoration of those privileges to coordinate his defense.

