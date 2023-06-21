The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans to open up a child care center on church property along McCulloch Boulevard.
Playhouse Montessori Child Development Center’s request for a major conditional use permit to allow a childcare center at Restoration Hope Church, located at 3430 N. McCulloch Boulevard, was approved with a 7-0 vote from the commission during its meeting on Wednesday.
According to a letter of intent from Wendy Parker and Alexandra Hansen with Playhouse Montessori, their company opened as a small in-home childcare business in 2020 and requested the conditional use permit in order to expand. Montessori plans to rent “Building B” at Restoration Hope Church for the childcare center. The letter states that they plan to add a pull fire alarm system, and an enclosed play yard before using the space for childcare.
According to the letter, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, year round. The plan is to have one class of children ages 3 to 5 years old. The letter states they also plan to provide after school tutoring for elementary school kids from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Playhouse Montessori hopes to open the new child care center on Aug. 1.
The commission’s approval included three conditions. The center must meet all fire department requirements, all building permits and requirements must be approved prior to occupancy, and all licensing and permits associated with a childcare facility must be obtained prior to opening.
Storage at 2070 N. Kiowa Blvd.
The commission also voted 5-2 to recommend approval of a planned development rezone along N. Kiowa Blvd. near Fire Station #2 that would allow a storage unit development on the property.
Selberg Associates is requesting a planned development rezone for the 1.83 acre lot at 2070 N. Kiowa Blvd. on behalf of property owner Agami, LLC. based in Lake Havasu City. The request would rezone the property from General Commercial to a General Commercial/Planned Development that would allow rental storage units to be built.
According to the development plan, the facility would include two 30-foot wide driveways providing access to four 20-foot tall buildings. The buildings would include a total of 56 storage units ranging in size from 13’-by-35’ to 13’ by 50’, along with a pair of larger “ man caves” with over 2,000 square feet of space.
According to the citizens meeting summary, four neighbors attended the meeting and were initially concerned about open storage on the property. But the summary states that the concern was alleviated when it was clarified that the storage would be enclosed in metal buildings.
Commissioners Tiffany Wilson and David Diaz both voted against the recommendation of approval, but neither commissioner explained their vote during the meeting. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision on the request at its meeting on July 25, 2023.
