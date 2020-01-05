4 things to know about adopting
Every year, hundreds of Arizona’s children in foster care yearn to be adopted by a loving family. The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made it easier than ever to connect a child in need with their forever family. If you have ever considered giving a child a permanent home and family, here are five things to know about adoption from DCS:
1. Children of every age want a family: Children enter foster care through no fault of their own. They become eligible for adoption because their parents are unable to safely care for them and a court determines the best option for a child is an adoptive home. Children of all ages are waiting for a family to welcome them into their homes. You can view the bios of some of the children looking for a forever family right now by visiting the Arizona’s Heart Gallery at childrensheartgallery.org.
2. Everyone is initially
eligible to adopt: Any adult resident of Arizona aged 18 years and older is eligible to adopt. A person can be married, unmarried, divorced, widowed or legally separated.
3. Certification is required in Arizona: Adoptive parents must become certified by the court prior to adopting a child. The certification process includes:
• Completing a written application
• Attending an adoption orientation
• Passing a criminal history and child abuse background check
• Verifying you can support a child financially and emotionally
4. The process is free: While private adoptions can cost thousands of dollars, you don’t have to pay to adopt a child from DCS. In fact, you may be eligible to receive a monthly adoption subsidy until the child turns 18. In addition, DCS provides for the child’s health insurance and covers the costs for an adoption attorney. You can also email FosterAdoption@AZDCS.gov or call 1-877-543-7633 if you have questions about the adoption process.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Child Safety.
