Winter is in the air as the calendar flips to November in Mohave County.
Temperatures in Lake Havasu City held steady between 55 and 61 degrees on Thursday with overcast skies throughout the day. But at higher elevations of the county, the cold front was much more biting as temperatures in Kingman sat between 39 and 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A freeze watch was in effect Thursday night into Friday morning for the higher elevations of the county, with between 1 and 2 inches of snow possible above 4,500 feet.
The overnight weather could have minor impacts along Interstate 40 east of Kingman, on Route 66, and in the Hualapai Mountains.
The weather is expected to warm back up through the weekend with highs in Havasu of 69 degrees on Friday, 74 degrees on Saturday, and 78 degrees on Sunday in the forecast. Temperatures in Kingman are expected to reach a high of 68 on Sunday.
