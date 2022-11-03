A cool afternoon

It’s certainly jacket weather as visitors look around at one the lighthouses on Lake Havasu during a cool Thursday afternoon.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

Winter is in the air as the calendar flips to November in Mohave County.

Temperatures in Lake Havasu City held steady between 55 and 61 degrees on Thursday with overcast skies throughout the day. But at higher elevations of the county, the cold front was much more biting as temperatures in Kingman sat between 39 and 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.