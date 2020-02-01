Hang on to your hats.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Sunday afternoon through Monday. Higher elevations of Mohave County also have a slight 20% chance of snow on Monday before 11 a.m. Snow flurries could be observed down to 1,000-foot elevations. According to the Weather Service, Sunday will be warm and windy, with a forecast high of 78 degrees and a low of 46.
Wind gusts are expected to be between 30 and 40 miles per hour on Sunday, the weather service was advising on Saturday afternoon. Patchy blowing dust is predicted, particularly between 8-9 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to take a significant dip on Monday, down to a high of 55 and and overnight temperatures just above freezing.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through Wednesday, gradually increasing at the end of the week.
