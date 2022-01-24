Lake Havasu City is getting ready for roadwork, with plans to treat a combined 24 miles of roadway within the city with its annual chip seal program this year.
The City Council will consider awarding the bid to complete the work to Cactus Asphalt for $1,128,126.48. Cactus Asphalt submitted the lowest of five bids received by the city. This year, Havasu plans to treat approximately 371,500 square yards of pavement throughout the city with chip seal - or about 24 miles worth of roadway. The cost per square yard for the chip seal is $2.14, which is 7 cents per square yard more than in Fiscal Year 2020-21, and 29 cents more than in FY2019-20.
The staff report notes that with the increase in cost, the city plans to refresh about 6% of the city’s roads this year which is a pace that would treat each road every 25 years. Previously the city’s chip seal program aimed to treat each road every 14 years.
The city’s chip seal program is paid for with state shared revenue from the Highway Users Revenue Fund.
Taking off and landing in Havasu
The council will consider amending city code to allow commercial parachute and hot air balloon operations to take off and/or land within city limits with proper approvals and permits from the city. The ordinance would affirm that helicopters must takeoff and land at the airport due to noise and safety concerns.
The Airport Advisory Board discussed the proposed ordinance at its Dec. 15 meeting, and voted unanimously to recommend approval.
The council directed staff to look into the portion of city code titled “Aircraft and parachute landings and take offs” during its Sept. 14 meeting after several citizens asked them to revisit the rules during the call to the public. Among them was Derick Bielke, owner of Optic Helicopters which operated helicopter tours from the island for a couple weeks this fall before being informed of the city’s ordinance banning aircraft from taking off or landing outside of the airport. Rachel and Matt Maxwell also asked the council to allow commercial parachute landings which would allow for a skydiving business they home to start in the Havasu area.
Problem Solving Courts
The council will consider a request from City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli to establish the Lake Havasu City Problem Solving Courts.
The problem solving courts would reorganize the city’s “specialty courts” - like the Veterans Treatment Court and the Youth Court - under one umbrella court. The Problem Solving Court would also provide for similar additional courts that Kalauli and city officials have expressed interest in starting up which would address issues such as mental health, substance use disorders, and homelessness.
Boards and Commissions
Lake Havasu City has an opening on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and one on the Planning and Zoning Commission that councilmembers will fill on Tuesday.
The council will selected a new Parks and Recreation boardmember out of at least four applicants. Meeting documents show that Shannon Murray, David Diaz, Colyn Moore and Guy Reynolds have all applied to join the board.
Councilmemers will have at least five applicants to choose from for a new Planning and Zoning Commissioner. Applicants include Paul Lehr, Dennis Simonian, Kevin Casey, Joan Dzuro, and Suzannah Ballard.
Vadose injection well design
The council will consider hiring Jacobs Engineering Group for $359,876 to design one new vadose well for construction, and provide conceptual designs for future expansion of the vadose well field.
The vadose injection wells are part of the city’s effluent disposal system, which sends treated wastewater that is not needed for irrigation into the ground for future reuse. The city currently has seven vadose wells, but city staff reports that some of the wells have lost capacity over time due to the water column mounding in the area.
When, where and how to watch
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the council chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, or the proceedings can be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
