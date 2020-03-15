Lake Havasu City is starting to zero in on its road maintenance plans for the next year.
Havasu’s goal is to touch 10 percent of its road with some sort of maintenance treatment every year, which would allow for each road to receive attention once per decade. City Manager Jess Knudson said Lake Havasu City typically uses a combination of chip seal, micro seal and fog seal treatments.
“What we use is dependent on available resources, the condition of the road, and the volume of traffic,” Knudson said.
In all, Lake Havasu City sets aside about $5.5 million for roads and right-of-ways. Knudson said that money is used to pay for employees, equipment, tools, resources, street sweeping, storm clean-up, crack and pothole repairs, weed removal, outside services needed for street maintenance, and more.
This year, the city plans to focus its maintenance efforts on chip seal and fog seal. On Tuesday the City Council accepted a bid by Cactus Construction to perform the chip seal in 2020. The city has identified a total of 85,804 feet of roadway and parking lot that will be chip sealed this year, totaling 373,396 square yards. Knudson said that amounts to about 3.8 percent of all of the city’s roads.
Knudson said the goal is to fog seal about 7 percent of the city roads this year, and is currently in the process of soliciting bids for the project.
Chip seal
According to a research synthesis report published by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, chip seal is the most common form of road maintenance.
It consists of an application of asphalt binder on an existing pavement surface, followed by placement of a layer of aggregate chips. The chips are then rolled to embed the aggregate into the binder. Chip seal roads are appropriate in light to high traffic roadways, creating a waterproof and skid resistant surface.
MDOT advises the chip seal should not be used on pavement that is structurally deficient, where cracks are wider than 0.25 inches, or in areas with extensive alligator cracking or pot holes.
Downsides of the treatment option include a relatively long cure time. The aggregate chips can also cause problems when they break loose, creating cabin noise for cars and they can even damage a windshield.
Cactus Asphalt’s bid in Lake Havasu City amounted to $2.07 per square yard.
Chip seal treatments are estimated to last about five to seven years.
Fog seal
Fog seal consists of a light application of diluted, slow-setting asphalt emulsion, rejuvenator, or bio seal without an aggregate cover. It must be applied to clean, dry pavement in good condition according to the MDOT.
Fog seals can seal small cracks and surface voids, and help prevent aggregates from raveling or popping out of the road.
The main downside of fog sealing is that it can make roads slick, especially during a rain.
Knudson said generally speaking, fog seal is a more expensive treatment option than chip seal, but prices fluctuate throughout the year, and from year to year.
Treatments are estimated to last about one to three years.
