Chip seal, highway safety and the Parks and Recreation board will all be up for action at today’s City Council meeting.
The council will hold a public hearing to award the bid for Lake Havasu City’s 2020 chip seal program to Cactus Asphalt, after the Tolleson-based company’s total bid of $773,946.78 was lower than any of the other four submitted bids. Havasu plans to chip seal about 3.8 percent of the city’s roads this year, about 85,804 feet of roadway totaling 373,396 square yards.
The council will also consider appointing a new member to the Parks and Recreation Board at the meeting. Lori Howell and Christopher Gallaga have both applied for the open seat on the board. Howell is employed by Mohave Community College and previously served on the Mohave Mental Health Board. Gallaga has worked as the food service director of Lake Havasu Unified School District since 2018 and worked for nearly 40 years in the hospitality industry.
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider approving a grant application by the Lake Havasu City Police Department to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for a traffic motor enforcement grant. City Manager Jess Knudson said the city has successfully applied for the annual grant money in the past, using it to supplement overtime costs and DUI enforcement on holiday weekends. Knudson said this year the city plants to request a total of $72,846 in grants for reimbursement for overtime expenses on holiday weekends, and for two police motorcycles.
City Council meeting also offer an opportunity for citizens to comment on any topic within the jurisdiction of the city for up to three minutes.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 2360 North McCulloch Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Live video of the meeting will be available on Sudden Link’s channel 4. Online streams of the meeting can also be found at www.lhcaz.gov/channel-4 and on the city’s YouTube channel.
