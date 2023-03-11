The soup was on for Saturday’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest that took over Windsor 4 at Lake Havasu State Park. The event hosted by members of Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City gave visitors a taste of many variations of chowders throughout the afternoon.
Attendees voted for the chowder of their choice based on samples passed out by the event’s participating restaurants. A separate judging took place earlier in the day to announce the winner of the home chef division, which allowed individuals to enter in a homemade chowder.
“I am beyond grateful for the outpour of support from our community,” said Tina Stocking, Soroptimist member and organizer of the event. “Our second annual Southwest Chowderfest was a complete success!”
The first place home chef winner of a golden ladle and cash award was Lori Kniceley, who had judges sample her salmon chowder and salmon cakes.
Tony Rivello followed Kniceley by coming in second place with a classic Alaskan clam chowder. In third place was Henry Chik, who cooked a Tai vegetarian chowder.
For the restaurant division, ChaBones Steakhouse received the coveted golden ladle chef’s award for winning first place.
In second place was the team from Niko’s Grill & Pub, who was last year’s overall winner. In third place was Burgers by the Bridge, whose restaurant caters to visitors to Havasu’s London Bridge.
“We had more restaurants, vendors, breweries and volunteers this year, and I only see our event continuing to grow,” Stocking said. “I am very proud to be a Soroptimist and contribute my time for my local city.”
Along with chowder samples, attendees were treated to live music, food and drink vendors, and service booths from local organizations and businesses.
