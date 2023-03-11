The soup was on for Saturday’s 2nd Annual Southwest Chowderfest that took over Windsor 4 at Lake Havasu State Park. The event hosted by members of Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City gave visitors a taste of many variations of chowders throughout the afternoon.

Attendees voted for the chowder of their choice based on samples passed out by the event’s participating restaurants. A separate judging took place earlier in the day to announce the winner of the home chef division, which allowed individuals to enter in a homemade chowder.

