The Lake Havasu Christmas Boat Parade of Lights is back under new management, and registration for the event was quickly filled for this weekend’s event.
According to organizer J.J. Gibbs, the Saturday boat parade will feature a showcase of 50 watercraft in festive lights and decoration. Gibbs says about half of the entries will be newcomers to the 32-year-old Christmas tradition, and have never participated in the parade before. Registration for the event closed Dec. 1, and Gibbs says many entries took place just prior to that date.
Previous boat parades allowed for fire pits on the Bridgewater Channel during the event, but Gibbs says no such activity will be permitted by the city this year. Mooring on the channel will also be prohibited during the event, Gibbs said. But despite those restrictions, Gibbs says the parade is sure to draw a crowd.
“Everyone is pretty excited to see it happen for 2020,” Gibbs said. “Residents should get there early, get their spot and make reservations if they plan to eat at restaurants along the channel that evening.”
The event is scheduled to begin in the Bridgewater Channel at 7 p.m. Saturday.
