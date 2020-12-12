Lake Havasu City tourism officials are joining a regional effort this month to bring Christmas to the Hualapai Mountains.
This week, GoLakeHavasu officials announced an addition to this year’s “Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland” in Hualapai Mountain Park, with a cabin sponsored and decorated in festive flair for the event - more than 70 miles northeast of Lake Havasu City.
But despite the distance, GoLakeHavasu Director of Strategic Services Jason Castellucci hopes Havasu residents will make the drive.
“We decided that this event would be a fun and festive way for us to promote tourism to our region,” Castellucci said Wednesday. “We’re hopeful that a lot of Havasu residents will make the trip to see it. It’s a short and scenic drive to Hualapai Mountain Park, and we’ve seen a tremendous response on social media.”
GoLakeHavasu’s contribution to the event comes as part of the agency’s partnership with the Mohave County Regional Tourism movement, whose goal is to bring more visitors to Mohave County and promote longer stays. And for locals, it’s a chance to enjoy lights and decorations to accompany the holiday season.
“Our staff’s tremendous efforts and dedication reflect the scale and elaborateness of this project,” Castellucci said. “Three of our staff members worked together, morning through night on Monday. They created the displays and covered the cabin with holiday lights. One staff member even made a second round trip to pick up fabric and lighting at our office.”
The “Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland” event will take place Dec. 11-12, and again Dec. 18-19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman. The cost of entry will be $10 per car.
