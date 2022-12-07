Winter Wonderland

The annual Hualapai Mountain Park Winter Wonderland will be held on Friday and Saturday, at the park just outside of Kingman.

 Courtesy

KINGMAN – There may be nothing more jolly fun than turning a Christmas event into a destination point then driving the wife and kids up to Hualapai Mountain Park for a family fun extravaganza this weekend.

Head up to Hualapai Mountain Park to immerse into the season’s spirit from the comfort and warmth of your vehicle. The Hualapai Winter Wonderland sets a feast for the eyes with their holiday lights decoration. And there are holiday/Christmas vignettes throughout the park that include lights, wood cutouts, music and inflatables.

