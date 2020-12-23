Many Lake Havasu City residents will embrace the joy and comfort of family this holiday weekend – but for one Havasu family, the chance to celebrate the holidays together is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.
Brian and Juls Baumkirchner returned to Lake Havasu City on Monday after nearly 10 weeks of treatment for their 3-year-old son, Beauden, in San Diego.
Beauden fell from his bicycle while riding in the hills surrounding Lake Havasu, causing a scrape to his knee. But what began as a minor injury developed into a deadly staph infection that spread quickly throughout Beauden’s body. His parents prayed for his survival, and hoped to return to Havasu with their son before the holidays.
“It was our goal in October to be back for Christmas,” Juls Baumkirchner said this week. “For us to be back home in time for the holidays is a miracle. It’s perfect.”
The child’s prospects appeared to be grim in October, and doctors were required to amputate both of Beauden’s legs in order to save his life. Now Beauden will spend Christmas in Havasu while recovering from 18 surgeries within the past three months. But despite what he’s lost, the family is grateful for the life Beauden may continue to enjoy – and another holiday season to share with them.
“Our cups were kind of overflowing with gratitude,” the child’s mother said. “It’s breathtaking.”
Beauden’s story inspired residents of Havasu and Desert Hills, who arranged a homecoming for the family when Beauden and his parents returned this week.
According to the child’s father, a local pilot – who wished to remain anonymous – arranged to have them flown to Havasu from San Diego on his private plane.
When they touched down, Beauden was reunited with his two sisters as Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills first responders who reportedly greeted the family at the airport. From there, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies escorted the family to their home.
“It brought tears to our eyes,” Brian Baumkirchner said. “To see this kind of support from the community was really quite special.”
According to his parents, the child is in much better spirits now that he’s been reunited with his sisters. The family says there is less than a 1% chance that Beauden’s staph infection could return, but they will keep him close and protect him as well as they’re able to prevent that from happening. And Beauden is happy to be home.
“To see how far he’s come, we’re amazed that we’re all here, alive, healthy and that he’s healing,” Brian said. “I thought this day would never come.”
After 10 weeks of dread, apprehension and finally relief for Beauden’s apparent recovery, the Baumkirchners hope to give their children the best Christmas they’re able.
“They might get a little more spoiled than usual,” Juls said. “The girls have had to endure two-and-a-half months without their parents as well. We’re going to have Christmas music, home cooking, an excessive amount of presents for the kids … we’ll have a fireplace, hot chocolate, we’ll probably watch ‘Elf’ or ‘The Grinch’, and we’ll have Facetime with our family and relatives.”
For the Baumkirchners, the opportunity to be reunited once more as a family may indeed have made this the happiest season of all.
“To see his face on Christmas morning will be a magical moment for us,” Juls said. “This will be like our own ‘Hallmark Christmas movie’ happening to our family … the most magical Christmas we’ve ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.