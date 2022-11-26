If winning gift-filled Christmas trees while supporting those in need is on your wishlist, then the 13th Annual O’ Christmas Tree Festival will fulfill your wishes. Guests are invited to partake in the event this afternoon, which will be held at the London Bridge Convention Center.

The yearly fundraiser hosted by Lake Havasu City’s nonprofit organization Women With Willpower provides monetary donations and financial assistance to other charitable organizations and local women in need.

