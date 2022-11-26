If winning gift-filled Christmas trees while supporting those in need is on your wishlist, then the 13th Annual O’ Christmas Tree Festival will fulfill your wishes. Guests are invited to partake in the event this afternoon, which will be held at the London Bridge Convention Center.
The yearly fundraiser hosted by Lake Havasu City’s nonprofit organization Women With Willpower provides monetary donations and financial assistance to other charitable organizations and local women in need.
Money raised during the event will be added into the organization’s grant account, which is later awarded to women who have a financial burden. Women With Willpower’s President Rhonda Miller says her group will also present donations to seven charitable organizations that will be in attendance.
“It’s such a feel-good event donating to the other charities here in town,” Miller continued. “We will have a couple of our grant recipients speaking at this, so we always have Kleenex on the tables. It’s very heartwarming.”
As part of the tradition, businesses, organizations and individuals furnish four-foot tall Christmas trees along with gift baskets that are raffled off throughout the event. A few local businesses include Home Depot, Dillard’s and Lake Havasu Golf Course. Venue host London Bridge Resort will offer a cash tree that Miller says is the company’s go-to decor style.
The trees available for the raffle all have a minimum value of $250, although Miller says the trees often surpass that amount. The baskets have similar guidelines with donors having a set minimum of $100. Tickets that are left over from the main Christmas tree raffle are then placed into a raffle drum for the basket drawing.
“Once all the trees are raffled off, we draw from the hopper for the baskets,” Miller said. “It’s kind of like a second chance, so then you have a chance at winning one of the baskets.”
With some residents still wary of the effects from covid, Miller says the fundraiser has seen attendance dwindle in size.
Despite a drop in numbers, guests have been trickling back to the convention center each year. Miller estimates that this year’s event will bring in approximately 200 individuals.
“Since covid, we’ve been making that struggle to come back and it seems like every year, it gets better,” Miller said. “It’s a happy event. It’s where these ladies come and we have a lot of men that even attend. That’s the one thing that everyone says – that it’s so much fun.”
Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased online for $50, which includes a catered lunch. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. with a cash bar available to attendees.
