The annual Christmas tree lighting at Wheeler Park is scheduled for this Sunday at 6 p.m.
Hosted by Radio Central, the night includes hot cocoa, Christmas caroling, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” and pre-packaged treats from Small Cakes. Mayor Cal Sheehy is scheduled to light the tree and Santa will arrive by fire truck. Event organizers encourage children to write letters to Santa and bring them to the event to place in Santa’s special mailbox. Letter-writing stations will be available at the event. Santa will pick up the letters, but kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Organizers say members of the public should bring their own seats and plan to practice social distancing. For information, call 928-855-9336.
