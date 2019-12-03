The Marine Corps League Detachment #757’s annual Christmas tree sale is up and running.
More than 700 noble and Douglas fir trees were unloaded over the weekend in the Marine Corps League’s Christmas tree lot in the CVS parking lot, and sales began earlier this week. Sales will continue through the month as inventory allows. Prices range from $20 to $120.
In the past, the lot has sold out after about two weeks, organizers said. The purpose of the annual Christmas tree sale is to raise money for local veterans and civic and youth organizations, such as American Legion Post #81, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and scholarships for high school students.
A big thank you to the organization for the good works they do. Even if you don't need a tree a cash donation is a good idea.
