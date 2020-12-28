Now that Christmas has come and gone, Lake Havasu City residents will need a way to dispose of possibly thousands of Christmas trees. There are options available to residents - but this year, a popular lake habitat program won’t be one of them.
According to Anglers United President Rod Hatchell, the organization’s habitat program received donations of 400 to 600 Christmas trees last year from Havasu residents. Those trees have been traditionally deposited in Lake Havasu in order to benefit and sustain the lake’s aquatic wildlife.
Hatchell says that coronavirus restrictions have made volunteers - about 8 to 12 each year - from gathering to collect and deliver discarded Christmas trees to the water. According to Hatchell, the current habitat enjoyed by fish could eventually decompose.
“It’s frustrating, not being able to get that habitat into the lake,” Hatchell said. “I hope that once we’re up and going again, we can ramp up collections. But there’s no way of knowing at this time how it will affect the fish in the lake.”
Although the lake’s aquatic residents will get nothing for Christmas this year, city officials say Republic Waste Services will continue collecting Christmas trees this week, with a large waste disposal unit positioned directly south of the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. The trees collected at that location will be mulched rather than transported to the city’s landfill.
According to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, Havasu residents who aren’t able to transport Christmas trees can contact Republic Waste Services to schedule a pick-up from their respective locations.
