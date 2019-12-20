Lake Havasu’s aquatic residents could find a big present under the tree this year, with a festive new habitat.
The city’s annual Christmas Tree Recycle Program is returning after a three-year hiatus, thanks to representatives from Angler’s United and Republic Waste Services. Anglers United long offered the program for Havasu residents who wanted to dispose of their Christmas trees while benefiting the lake’s fish species.
The organization’s efforts were stalled three years ago, however, because of the construction of the Havasu Riviera. According to Anglers United President David Bohl, the organization used Partners Point as an installation point for the tree recycling program’s trees, but construction of what will become the Havasu Riviera prevented the organization’s members from accessing Partners Point until now.
The Havasu Riviera project is a master-planned resort community under construction on Lake Havasu’s Arizona shoreline. The project will include home neighborhoods, a resort hotel, a marina and Arizona’s newest state park once it’s finished. With preliminary development out of the way, Bohl has been permitted to bring the Christmas Tree Recycle Program back this year.
“We started putting brush back in the lake in May,” Bohl said. “(Fishing organizations) are happy to see us installing new habitat again. It feels great … the lake has really suffered. Over the past three years, 3,600 brush bundles didn’t get into the lake.”
Those bundles have created safe spawning areas and habitats for Havasu’s fish populations to grow healthy – and hopefully big, as well. The habitats created by the Christmas Tree Recycle Program and other efforts by Anglers United have been credited to the growing popularity of sport fishing events and flourishing fish populations in Havasu’s waters.
According to Bohl, the Christmas Tree Recycling Program traditionally received as many as 300 discarded trees per year.
Lake Havasu City residents interested in donating their trees can transport them to the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6. A blue dumpster, offered by Republic Services, will be available at the location for donors to assist in the program.
