Despite Covid ruining many things this year, Christmas hopefully will not be one of them. The Marine Corps League Detachment #757’s annual Christmas tree sale will be up and running on Sunday, after they unload and categorize their trees.
There will be 600 trees coming from Oregon which will range from $20 to $120, in the parking lot of CVS. There are two different types of trees: Douglas and Noble, while the Noble is the more expensive type.
“Since the sales are outside, I don’t think much will change, we are going forward like any year,” said Past Commandant Russ Mascari.
The Marine Corps will be selling the trees Sunday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The purpose of the Christmas tree sales is to raise money for service members, veterans and their families, donations to the Elks, food banks and high school scholarships.
Although I have had no need for a tree for many years, I still stop by and drop off a donation. Something others might want to consider.
