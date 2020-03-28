Lake Havasu City has Charles “Chuck” Webster to thank for giving our city a chance to grow, along with the other pioneering families that have helped Havasu become what it is today. He passed away last Sunday, but he leaves behind him a legacy and a solid place in Havasu — and world — history.
He came to Havasu in 1970, drawn by the hope of gold and anchored by his instrumental role in rebuilding the London Bridge as it spans across the Bridgewater Channel today. News-Herald was granted the opportunity to speak with him about his story before he passed, which you can read in our special section, “Progress: Growing Havasu.”
His son-in-law, Tim Wiederaenders, was a former News-Herald editor and currently works as editor of The Daily Courier in Prescott. He wrote this about Webster in a recent column:
“This was a man who grew up during the Great Depression, which influenced his life in a profound way. He saw the effects of it on his dad. It made Chuck a tireless hard-worker, and whenever he got knocked down in life — he always got back up.”
“And, boy, he got knocked down. Over the years, starting and owning many businesses, he was able to avoid declaring bankruptcy several times and always clawed his way back.”
At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. As a 3rd class signalman, Chuck witnessed the raising of the American flag over Iwo Jima and the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender on the deck of the USS Missouri, Tim wrote.
Aside from his role in the reconstruction of the London Bridge, Chuck also started one of the first car dealerships in Havasu — the Car Corral. As an avid pilot, he’s also responsible for getting the building for the Civil Air Patrol and attended Mt. Olive Lutheran Church for almost 50 years.
