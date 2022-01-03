As Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church inches closer each year toward its plans for a full K-8 Catholic School, the parish is asking Lake Havasu City for approval of a school building and gymnasium on its property on Daytona Drive.
Our Lady of the Lake’s request for a planned development amendment for its 8.18 acre property at 1975 Daytona Drive will be in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission for a public hearing on Wednesday. The property is currently zoned as Single Family Residential with a planned development allowing a maximum building height of 40 feet, and a total of three buildings on the property. The amended planned development would allow two more buildings on the property.
According to a site plan included in the request, the property already has a 23,586 square foot church, a 12,400 square foot educational building, and a 4,332 square foot pavilion is currently under construction. The site plan also shows the proposed 30-foot tall two-story school building totaling 26,868 square feet, and the proposed 10,594 square foot gymnasium.
The new buildings would both be located toward the southwest of the church property. During the citizens meeting, residents neighboring the proposed school building were told that there will not be windows in the northwest wall of the school building, so it will not create views into the neighboring yards.
During the citizen’s meeting summary, Father Chauncey Winkler said there are currently 90 students enrolled in the Catholic School, and the total student population is expected to reach 250 once it includes all K-8 grades. Our Lady of the Lake currently offers grades kindergarten through 5th grade.
The school opened in 2018 when a 1st grade class was added to the existing preschool and kindergarten programs at the church, with plans to add one grade per year until the school reached the 8th grade level. The standards and curriculum for the school is provided by the Diocese of Phoenix Office of Catholic Schools.
According to previous reporting in Today’s News-Herald in Feb. 2020, the project was expected to cost a total of $4.4 million to complete at that time. Phase one of the project was expected to include the school building, which would include classrooms, school offices, parish offices, and a few meeting rooms for parish use. The gymnasium would be constructed in phase two, including a sports court, kitchen, and a stage.
City staff has recommended approval of the requested planned development amendment.
The planning and zoning meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Council Chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission will hold a public hearing during the meeting before voting on a recommendation to either approve or deny the request. The commission’s recommendation will then be sent to the City Council, which will make a final decision on the request at a future council meeting.
