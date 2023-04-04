Church will expand community space

Grace Episcopal Church was originally part of the Colorado River Ministry that began in 1969, supplying part-time services to Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City at the time. Through those years, the Episcopalians met at the middle school and Lietz Funeral Home in Havasu.
Priest-in-Charge Kim Litsey said the Episcopalians were one of several denominations that Havasu founder Robert McCulloch set aside property for as he was making the initial plans for the city. So in 1977 the congregation was able to build a multi-purpose facility at the church’s current location at 111 Bunker Dr. near the current City Hall campus.
The first service was held in 1978, and Grace Episcopal has been able to construct several additions to its building over the years.
Litsey said the facility has become known as “Grace’s Place” – an area for church members and the community at large to feel at home and have not only their spiritual needs meet, but also their physical ones.
“We want to be a place that creates opportunities for people to help others,” she said. “We want to be a place for youth, seniors, and people in need.”
Litsey said Grace Episcopal Church is currently the only place in town for people to come for a free shower – which they offer on Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon.
“Some of the folks who come here are living out in the desert,” she said. “Some are working, some are not. They are treated with dignity and they may begin to share what their needs are. Then we can redirect them. You really want to be a helping hand to them, and help them get stabilized.”
Grace also hosts a pair of micro-schools from Monday through Friday during the school year, in addition to programs such as yoga for seniors, and has hosted holiday dinners for Arizona State University’s international students who mostly stay in Havasu over school breaks.
But Litsey, who moved to Havasu in 2021, said one of her major goals for the church is to increase its collaboration with the community at large.
“Part of the idea is to find ways we can grow that aspect of being a place where things can be,” Litsey said. “We have a wonderful space and I feel we need to be good stewards. The gift has been given, not only from Mr. McCulloch but also the number of people that founded the church and created this space. So how do we use it for collaboration? We are a small congregation, not a big congregation. We can do great things, but we can do better things if we do it together.”
The $72,240 grant from Lake Havasu City takes a couple paths towards accomplishing those goals. Some of the money is budgeted for touch-ups to the facility itself. The rest of the grant will be used to help the church better collaborate with the community, to enhance existing programs, and to start a couple new ones.
When it comes to the facilities, the most expensive work needed is to replace the church’s current playground for $27,940. Litsey said the playground was originally built in 1999 and after 24 years baking in Havasu’s famously hot sun it’s time for the equipment to be renewed. The grant also includes $3,000 to update its shower, $1,600 to replace an older water fountain with a new touchless one, $4,000 for technology upgrades to allow for streaming and video conferencing, and $700 to get the church’s commercial kitchen licensed to allow it to be used for more purposes.
The rest of the grant will go towards making sure that the facilities in Grace’s Place are being put to good use.
The biggest part of that effort will be $24,000 from the grant to pay for a part time Volunteer & Community Collaboration Coordinator. Litsey said the position will work about 8 to 10 hours per week, and the grant will pay for the position for two years.
“Their focus will be to train and support volunteers, as well as collaborate in the community,” Litsey said. “So they will go with me to a meeting with an organization to talk about how we can collaborate, and then do some of that follow up. We are going to try to be adaptive in this two years with this coordinator to respond to the needs of the people in this community. We don’t have all the ideas. What we want to do is be able to get out into the community and create those ideas. With that person helping, it will be a lot easier for me.”
For example, Litsey said if a non-profit organization that does home visits with its clients ever wants to host a meet up of all of its clients in one place, they could use the space at Grace’s Place. She also said she would like to see the commercial kitchen get used to host something like a cooking class for seniors.
The grant also provides $6,000 for youth leadership programs. Litsey said that will start with a pilot summer camp called GROW that is being planned for June 5-8 for teens entering grades 7 to 9.
“We are thinking about 10 to 20 kids,” Litsey said. “We will be talking about knowing themselves, collaborating, being a leader, and making an impact. We identify that youth are still coming out of the pandemic with that change in their lifestyle. This is needed anytime, but we felt it was really important for kids right now.”
Litsey said the camp will cost money to attend, but some of the grant will help pay for instructors with experience hosting these types of leadership programs, in addition to paying for scholarships for the camp. Litsey said there will also be money left over from that $6,000 for future youth leadership efforts over the next couple years.
“If this is successful and the model is good for us, we could replicate it during breaks like spring break or winter breaks; or there might be an after-school model,” Litsey said. “Then we can continue to do that to have a place for kids to learn about themselves.”
The grant will also provide $3,200 for housing support, such as paying the cost of a hotel room or providing rental assistance. It also provides $1,200 for international cultural experiences that will allow it to do more with the Arizona State University international students, and hopefully Mohave Community College students as well. The grant will also provide $500 to expand yoga for seniors at the church, and a $100 boost to Grace’s Giving Tree program to provide holiday gifts to the less fortunate.
