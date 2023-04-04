Church will expand community space

Kim Litsey, the Priest In Charge at Grace Episcopal Church, stands at the top of the playground built in 1999 that will be replaced as part of the grant awarded to the church by the city.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Grace Episcopal Church was originally part of the Colorado River Ministry that began in 1969, supplying part-time services to Havasu, Parker and Bullhead City at the time. Through those years, the Episcopalians met at the middle school and Lietz Funeral Home in Havasu.

Priest-in-Charge Kim Litsey said the Episcopalians were one of several denominations that Havasu founder Robert McCulloch set aside property for as he was making the initial plans for the city. So in 1977 the congregation was able to build a multi-purpose facility at the church’s current location at 111 Bunker Dr. near the current City Hall campus.

