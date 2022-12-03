The story of Jesus’ birth will come to life in Lake Havasu City this month when actors portray the characters of the Christmas story in front of dazzling display sets accentuated by lighting and inspiring music.

New Hope Calvary Church will again present its annual “Live” Drive-through Nativity for the 20th time with the goal of bringing the “true meaning of Christmas back into the hearts of people who experience it.”

