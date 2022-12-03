The story of Jesus’ birth will come to life in Lake Havasu City this month when actors portray the characters of the Christmas story in front of dazzling display sets accentuated by lighting and inspiring music.
New Hope Calvary Church will again present its annual “Live” Drive-through Nativity for the 20th time with the goal of bringing the “true meaning of Christmas back into the hearts of people who experience it.”
Several Bible verses are highlighted in sets that are designed to dramatically tell the story of Christ’s birth as actors play Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds, wise men and even Roman soldiers. Live animals such as sheep, goats, donkeys and camels will add an authentic touch to the realistic sets and costumed cast members.
This year’s Drive-Through Nativity will be presented on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the vacant lot across from the church at 3735 London Bridge Road. Vehicles line up on the road before the opening and then drive through the scenes at their own pace—it takes about six minutes—some passengers take pictures.
The Rev. Al Garner, the church’s pastor, and his wife Julie will coordinate the event. “It’s always a challenge,” Garner said. “But God is always able.”
Kim Wheeler is the church’s worship leader; he has volunteered for many years to help with the Nativity. “We don’t want to stuff religion down people’s throats. That’s not our job. We let the Nativity do the talking.”
Wheeler, a retired Starline teacher and assistant principal at Thunderbolt Middle School, said that the Nativity is a “community thing.” It takes about 200 volunteers to pull it off. There are crews for set up and take down, construction, costumes, food and cast members.
“We don’t have enough (church) members, so we rely on other churches and people in the community to work on crews and be cast members,” he noted. “It’s amazing how people step up.”
He estimates that about 1,500 cars will go through the Nativity over the two days giving about 4,500 people the opportunity to view the scenes celebrating the birth of Jesus.
“I usually play one of the wise men,” Wheeler said. “Everybody fights to be one of the wise men because they get to be near the camel. My wife likes to say that I’m a wise man—two days a year.”
Dale Kuntz has volunteered to work at the Nativity for about 18 of those 20 years and has never been asked to be wise man, but he doesn’t take it personally: “I’ve been a shepherd, Joseph, the innkeeper and a Roman soldier. They said I was too ugly to be Mary, but because of my personality, I have been asked to play the donkey.”
A coworker at Coach-Net, Linda Courter, invited Kuntz to volunteer, and he’s done it ever since. He’s not even a member of New Hope Calvary; he’s the bookkeeper for Lakeview Community Church.
Kuntz says they’re always looking for volunteers and being a cast member is a “blast.” There are two crews of the cast and they rotate, so they are on for an hour and then off for an hour.
“It’s been really fun meeting new people and catching up with those from prior years,” he said. “There’s lots of food to eat. They feed us well.”
His son Brad was about five-years old when he first played a shepherd. He was standing directly behind the rear end of a sheep when it passed gas. Due to his short height, his nose was directly in the line of fire.
“He was mortified,” Kuntz recalled laughing. “He said, ‘I’ll never do that again,’ and I harassed him about it.” Nevertheless, Brad did do it again every year until he graduated from high school in 2016 and moved out of the city.
“I like the ministry of showing the community the true meaning of Christmas,” Kuntz explained. “It’s so much more than finding a good sale on something at a store. Jesus is the ultimate gift to us.”
There’s no charge for driving through the Nativity—the event is free. Ward Olson has stood at the end of the tour and thanked people for coming. What surprised him was that it wasn’t the live animals people talked about when they finished the drive-through, it was the biblical scenes and the baby Jesus.
“You’d be shocked at how many people have tears in their eyes,” Olson said. “When they pull up to the scene, they have to read the Bible verse that comes with the scene.”
One of those verses sums up the true meaning of Christmas. “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government will be upon his shoulders. And his name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6).”
***
“LIVE” DRIVE-THROUGH NATIVITY | Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 3735 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404. If you would like to volunteer to help with set up and take down, costumes, casting, publicity or kitchen, call (928) 764-0122.
(END)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.