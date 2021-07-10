Local elected officials are chomping at the bit to apply for grants to help pay for a variety of public safety boats and other water-based amenities and improvements when a once popular grant program that funds such purchases reemerges, after disappearing for more than a decade.
The State Lake Improvement Fund was given an extra $4 million from the state’s general fund in this year’s budget, with plans for an additional $4 million next year. Arizona State Parks and Trails – which administers the fund – has said it intends to distribute the entire amount to local governments and other qualifying agencies through grants for qualifying water-based purchases and projects. SLIF grants were once depended upon by waterfront communities as a funding source for a variety of purchases such as boats for public safety agencies, and waterfront projects such as public launch ramps, piers, parking areas, picnic tables or lake improvements.
“We are grateful to Rep. (Leo) Biassiucci for leading the effort in the House to restore funding for the SLIF grants,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.“We certainly have many priorities for how to use those monies since they have been swept for nearly a decade.”
Sheehy said some of the top priorities that Havasu plans to apply for this year include upgrading the police department’s patrol boats, repairs on the city’s fire boat, improvements to the Site Six boat launch, dredging Bridgewater Channel and other shoreline improvements to sea walls and amenities like footpaths and bathrooms.
“It’s a long list,” Sheehy said. “I gave you more than $8 million worth of projects, but we will take what we can get.”
Many of the city’s current priorities for SLIF are the same as they were 13 years ago when the fund was originally swept by an act of the State Legislature. In 2008, the State Parks had awarded a total of $6.5 million in SLIF grants for the year that had to be canceled – including almost $1 million in grants for Lake Havasu City. The grants included $195,000 to help the city purchase two police patrol boats, $365,000 to dredge the entrance of Bridgewater Channel, and $408,342 to help purchase a fireboat, lift, and dock for the Windsor Beach Area. With no SLIF funding available, Havasu has not moved forward with any of those purchases or projects.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said SLIF grants helped the Sheriff’s Office greatly improve its boating safety program back when they were available. Even now, more than a decade after the last SLIF grants were awarded, every watercraft in his department’s fleet was purchased with SLIF grants.
But all those boats are now aging.
“Currently, almost every watercraft in our fleet is due for replacement,” Schuster said. “We have held off seeking county general funds to replace these patrol boats in the hopes that SLIF would return.”
Now that it has, at least for the next two years, Schuster said he will aggressively seek SLIF money to address the issue.
“SLIF funds come at no expense to the local taxpayers and I am very pleased that these funds have returned,” he said. “We will be seeking funding to update our aging fleet and equipment immediately and continually in the upcoming years.”
With just $4 million set aside for the grants statewide this year, and another $4 million next year, Sheehy said Havasu will clearly not be awarded every grant it applies for. But he said the city plans to apply for all of its priorities anyway, in an effort to demonstrate the continued need and demand for these grants. Currently, the grants would not continue past Fiscal Year 2022-23 without further action from the State Legislature and Governor’s Office.
“Historically the program has been very competitive and in high demand. We anticipate that to be the case again this year, but we are confident that with our projects that we will be able to advance some of those priorities,” Sheehy said.
Biasiucci suggested that all the water-front cities in his district, from Parker to Bullhead City, apply for grants as soon as possible.
“I’m sure there is going to be a lot of demand for those,” he said. “But I’m hopeful that we can get a lot of these repairs done that have been kind of ignored for the last 10 years.”
State Parks Spokesperson Michelle Thompson said on Monday that the department will release details about how to apply for SLIF grants soon.
SLIF’s future
Although SLIF was swept by the state legislature back in 2008, the fund still generated between $8 million and $9 million every year through a portion of the motor vehicle fuel taxes that are estimated to come from boat fuel sales, along with part of the watercraft license tax. Still, the fund has not been able to replenish itself because the vast majority has been spent on administrative staffing and operations for the state parks department for the last 11 years.
The parks department had previously paid for its staffing and operations with up to $10 million it received each year from the Heritage Fund, but those funds were swept into the general fund back in 2010 and were never returned or replaced.
Thompson said the parks department is limited by state statute as to what funds can be used to pay for its staff, and currently SLIF is the department’s only option.
Biasiucci has been working to address the issue in each of the last two legislative sessions. His bill this year was well received in the House of Representatives, where it passed with a 51-8 vote, but it didn’t make it to the floor of the Senate for a vote that would have sent the bill to Governor Doug Ducey’s office to become law. Biasiucci said it went through the budget process instead, which is common for many bills that require money.
Although the $4 million boost in each of the next two years was included in the budget, structural changes that would prevent SLIF from being swept and used for parks’ staff was not included.
“They agreed to the money, but there wasn’t an agreement to put an end to the sweeping,” Biasiucci said. “We didn’t get both parts of it done like I was hoping, but next year it will be a stand-alone bill just to stop the sweeps from happening. Then we won’t have to go down this road of putting money in there every two years to solve the problem.”
Biasiucci’s bill this year attempted to address the issue by allowing only 10 percent of the money SLIF generates each year to be used to fund staff. That would leave the remaining 90 percent of SLIF revenue for capital improvement projects within the parks, resuming the SLIF grant program on an ongoing basis, and working on replenishing the fund’s balance. Biasiucci has said that state parks staffing and operations would likely be paid for through the general fund.
Biasiucci said he will run a similar bill to address the structural changes next year and, after its broad support in the House in each of the last two years, he expects it to pass easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.