The citizens of Lake Havasu City more than answered the call to fill open positions for the three boards and commissions under the City Council.
Heading into Tuesday’s City Council meeting there were a combined 11 openings for members on the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Airport Advisory Board, and the Planning and Zoning Commission. By the time the City Council meeting started a total of 20 applicants had submitted resumes and most were on hand, either in person or on Zoom, to introduce themselves to the council and answer questions during the meeting.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the city received an influx of applicants in the last week before the meeting as word got out about the openings.
“I think it goes to show the number of educated and passionate citizens we have in Lake Havasu City that want to volunteer their time and give back to our community,” Sheehy said. “The skill level and experience that we had from all of the applicants for all three of the boards was amazing.”
It was a stark difference from interest in positions in the recent past. City Clerk Kelly Williams has announced at least one vacancy on one of those three boards at every single city council meeting this year. Prior to Tuesday, most of the applicants who had applied for open positions on those boards have had little or no competition.
Sheehy said the city took advantage of traditional media and social media to advertise the openings on the boards more actively than it has done in the past and was pleased with the results.
“We will continue to do that, so we can continue to engage our citizens to be an active participant in their local government,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting had even more openings than normal as the terms of several appointed board and committee members were set to expire.
“I’m absolutely amazed, and really proud of the people in this city stepping up like this,” said Vice Mayor David Lane, after hearing from all 10 of the applicants for the two available Parks and Rec Board seats. “I’ve never seen so many applicants to sit on a committee or a board. Unfortunately there are only a couple positions for all these great applicants. But I would like to say, even if you are not chosen please be involved anyway. You can still attend the meetings and still have a voice.”
Sheehy also said the 10 applicants who were not chosen will likely be getting a call again in the future.
“We will reach out to them should the need arise – and the need always arises, so we will be calling you,” Sheehy said during the meeting.
By the end of the meeting, 10 of the 11 open positions were filled. A regular student member of the Parks and Rec Board is the only position left available.
