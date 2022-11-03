Syndication: Arizona Republic

A man watches and records a person dropping off a ballot drop box in Mesa on Oct. 26, 2022. Several voting rights groups are asking federal judges to stop ballot box observers from staking out Arizona voting locations. Election Ballot Drop Box

 Michael Chow/The Republic

PHOENIX — The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking a judge to immediately bar a group that monitors ballot drop boxes and raises doubts about election results from using its name in Arizona.

Tom Collins, the commission’s executive director, said the activities of Clean Elections USA are causing not only confusion but anger by Arizona residents who believe his organization is working to impede the right of people to vote by spreading misinformation about the election process. In fact, he said, his office is getting angry calls from people wondering why a state agency would engage in activities like monitoring drop boxes, discouraging people from voting which he said is precisely the opposite message of the commission.

