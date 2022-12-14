2nd bridge

Lake Havasu City has identified a location for a future “Freedom Bridge, which would connect an area south of Lake Havasu State Park to the northeastern portion of the Island.

 News-Herald file

There are a lot of steps that Lake Havasu City needs to take in order to approve a major project. Like a cozy spot on a distant shore, city officials will need to lay a foundation and eventually overcome a gap in time and resources to get there.

The process of building a bridge is, one might say, kind of like building a bridge. And on Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously in favor of accepting $200,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Transportation that would pay for a study to determine the cost and feasibility that such a structure might offer.

