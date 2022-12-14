There are a lot of steps that Lake Havasu City needs to take in order to approve a major project. Like a cozy spot on a distant shore, city officials will need to lay a foundation and eventually overcome a gap in time and resources to get there.
The process of building a bridge is, one might say, kind of like building a bridge. And on Tuesday, the Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously in favor of accepting $200,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Department of Transportation that would pay for a study to determine the cost and feasibility that such a structure might offer.
“A (new) bridge has been talked about for many, many years,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy on Tuesday. “The city has no money allocated toward such a bridge, but this funding would allow us to conduct studies to see what such a bridge will look like. It does not mean we’re going to have a new bridge in a few years.”
Although conversation about the possibility of a second bridge has been ongoing for decades, that bridge will not be soon to come. The city has no plans to build a second bridge as of this week, nor is the city preparing to build that bridge in the near future. But this week’s decision to accept that grant funding is a matter of preparing to prepare.
According to Sheehy, the study will be needed to determine how much money the city will need to construct a second bridge to the Island, and ultimately determine whether Havasu taxpayers might welcome the expense. And Sheehy says that Arizona legislator Leo Biasiucci has been instrumental in the city’s efforts to explore that project further.
The $200,000 in funding for the study, offered by the Arizona Department of Transportation, was provided through legislation Biasiucci submitted earlier this year. And as of this year, Biasiucci furthered the city’s efforts with additional legislation that may ultimately provide $5 million in funding for the future bridge’s initial development. That legislation, known as H.B. 2676, was introduced earlier this year in Arizona’s house of representatives, but never received a vote.
If a second bridge is ultimately constructed from Lake Havasu City’s mainland to the Island, it would span the southern end of Lake Havasu State Park to the northern edge of the Island, near Crazy Horse Campground. According to statements by Biasiucci to Today’s News-Herald earlier this year, the pending study could optimistically be completed within 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.