Lake Havasu City announced the upcoming launch of a new electronic bill and payment service system. The system includes a customer connect portal intended to provide flexibility in paying city utility bills.
System updates will temporarily prevent customers from making online payments via the website or by telephone beginning at 4 p.m today until 8 a.m. on June 15. Due to the inconvenience, additional time is allowed for utility customers whose payment is due between Thursday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 15.
Due to security standards, customers wanting auto pay will need to set up a new auto pay for their account with the upgraded system, including bank account or credit card information. Customers that pay utility bills in person, by mail, or the drive-through are not affected by the billing system upgrade.
