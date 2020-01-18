London Bridge Beach and the southern portion of Bridgewater Channel have quietly had public wireless Internet access for about two months but now city officials are starting to spread the word about the new amenity.
“We kind of introduced it without any fanfare to make sure that the system was working properly,” said Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “Now we are at a point where we can talk about it. We are confident enough to tell the public and hopefully they can enjoy the new service.”
The Wi-Fi network is called Lake Havasu City, covering all of London Bridge Beach Park and most of the channel south of the London Bridge. Knudson said maximum speeds on the network are limited to 5MB in order to maximize the number of people who can use the network at once.
“One of the things that we try to do is provide service to the community and this fit right in with those parameters,” Knudson said. “We would like to introduce it into other parks throughout the community. Right now it is just baby steps. We want to see how this works and if the public uses it. If there is a good response then we can look at future sites for Wi-Fi.”
London Bridge Beach and the channel were chosen for the city’s first attempt at providing public Wi-Fi because it was the cheapest location available.
Knudson said the city was able to make use of CO2 detection systems already on the channel which are used to monitor air quality, particularly when there is high boat traffic.
“It was a unique opportunity for us to piggyback on the existing infrastructure. For a couple thousand dollars we were able to provide this service,” Knudson said. “It would not be the same cost if we did it in other areas.”
