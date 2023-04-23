Lots of pilots who use the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport as home base would like to have a place to keep their airplanes out of the sun, but hangars in Havasu are currently in short supply.

Havasu owns 26 hangars at the airport that it rents out to pilots, but the waitlist for those hangars has ballooned to 104 people. That is more than half of the 172 aircraft that are based out of the Havasu airport, according to the recently updated airport masterplan. Havasu city staff says 55 people have even said they would consider a simple shade port if no box hangars are available. During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss hangar development out at the airport.

