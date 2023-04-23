Lots of pilots who use the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport as home base would like to have a place to keep their airplanes out of the sun, but hangars in Havasu are currently in short supply.
Havasu owns 26 hangars at the airport that it rents out to pilots, but the waitlist for those hangars has ballooned to 104 people. That is more than half of the 172 aircraft that are based out of the Havasu airport, according to the recently updated airport masterplan. Havasu city staff says 55 people have even said they would consider a simple shade port if no box hangars are available. During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss hangar development out at the airport.
Councilmember Jim Dolan, who serves as the council’s liaison to the Airport Advisory Board, requested the discussion item during the council’s annual planning session on Feb. 1. Dolan said hangars are an issue that he is frequently asked about by airport users, and he said he has also had discussions with people interested in commercial development out at the airport.
“The city does have a lot of land out there that we can use,” Dolan said. “It just needs to be developed and have some infrastructure put in.”
But the current City Council hasn’t talked much about airport development in recent years. Dolan said when he talks to airport users about the potential for additional hangars he can only speak for himself, because the City Council hasn’t had an opportunity to weigh in. He said that is why requested the discussion item.
“I want to be able to start the discussion at the council level, get some more information to council, and hopefully get a consensus of what we want to do,” Dolan said.
Dolan said in the long run he would like to see more small hangars built at the airport, because he said there is definitely a need for them based on the conversations he has had with pilots. But he said there may be a few options for the city to accomplish that.
According to city staff, the average cost of a privately owned box hangar is $150,000, but new luxurious hangars can cost upwards of $500,000. Although the city does own land that has always been expected to eventually become hangars, that land is currently undeveloped and would need to have infrastructure installed and be paved before the hangars could be built.
Perhaps the simplest way to bring more hangars to the airport would be for the city to build them itself and rent them out to airport users – like it has done with its 26 existing hangars. But that may also be the most expensive option. Dolan said there are other potential options that could be considered, such as selling or leasing the land for private developers to build the hangars.
Either way, Dolan said he feels it’s time for the council to take about it, hear from airport users, and weigh in on the issue to give a little more clarity to pilots hoping for a place to get their plane out of the sun.
“The biggest thing is just to have a discussion and to have the council as a whole hear it and weigh in on it,” Dolan said. “We need a plan. We need a strategy. We need to start somewhere.”
The public hearing is for discussion only, so no official vote will be taken during the meeting. But the council will have the option to provide direction to staff as a result of the discussion.
The Lake Havasu City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, and will be the first council meeting to begin at 5:30 p.m. after an ordinance moving the start time of the meeting forward by half an hour officially went into effect last week. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard.
Other City Council Hearings
The Lake Havasu City Council will consider hiring American Road Maintenance to put a fresh layer of seal coat down on 30,088 yards of asphalt in and around the hangars for $80,000. American Road Maintenance submitted the lowest of two-bids received by Havasu. According to city staff, it has been eight years since that pavement was last maintained.
Havasu is planning to do the work at the same time as the Runway Strengthening and Overlay Project, which is scheduled for May 1 through June 16. The runway will be closed while that project is under construction, so the traffic in and around the hangars will also slow down significantly.
Hudson Subdivision on Amigo Drive
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving the final subdivision plat for Hudson Subdivision, located at 2972 Amigo Drive. The subdivision would split the existing 5.01 acres owned by Equity Trust Company into three residential lots.
Two of those lots would be on Amigo Drive, and the other on Simitan Drive. The subdivision plat would allow each of the lots to be individually owned.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the preliminary plat for this project with a 6-0 vote during its March 15 meeting.
