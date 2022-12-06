Nancy Campbell

Lake Havasu City’s cabaret code is unconstitutional as currently written and therefore unenforceable, according to city officials.

Havasu’s cabaret code was the topic of a special meeting which saw the City Council adjourn to executive session to get legal advice about the ordinance. City Manager Jess Knudson said there are only a handful of “very specific reasons” that a public body can adjourn to executive session, and getting legal advice is one of them.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.