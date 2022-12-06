Lake Havasu City’s cabaret code is unconstitutional as currently written and therefore unenforceable, according to city officials.
Havasu’s cabaret code was the topic of a special meeting which saw the City Council adjourn to executive session to get legal advice about the ordinance. City Manager Jess Knudson said there are only a handful of “very specific reasons” that a public body can adjourn to executive session, and getting legal advice is one of them.
“It is very important for the city to obtain legal advice, in certain circumstances, in an executive session to guide the activities of City Council and to avoid any type of legal action that would cost the taxpayers money,” Knudson said.
The executive session lasted for roughly an hour and 40 minutes, and was followed by a public hearing once the special meeting resumed.
Upon the council’s return, City Attorney Kelly Garry said the city’s cabaret code is unconstitutional because it is overly broad. She said an ordinance is considered “overly broad” if it regulates more speech than is necessary to protect a compelling government interest, or if it regulates a substantial amount of constitutionally protected expression.
“The definitions contained in the cabaret code are overly broad,” Garry said. “They include dance and performance, regardless of whether it falls under the category of an adult business. The intent of that code originally, back in 1993, was really focused on adult oriented businesses.”
Using herself as an example, Garry said if she were to go into an establishment that serves alcohol to sing songs or play instruments with a tip jar she would be in violation of the cabaret code.
“There is nothing about me performing in that way that poses any risk to the community or would make you want to regulate my protected activity,” Garry said. “Because that falls into that definition, it makes it overly broad.”
Although it has been determined to be unconstitutional, the cabaret code is still technically on the books in city code. But Garry said because it is unconstitutional, the code cannot be enforced as it is currently written.
Although the meeting was specifically about the city’s cabaret code, the code began receiving renewed scrutiny over the last few months from residents hoping that the code could be used to prevent children under the age of 18 from attending a drag queen show that is scheduled to perform in Havasu in February. Garry said state and federal laws prohibit the city from restricting drag shows.
“Currently, activities such as drag shows are Constitutionally protected and there are no actions that the city can do – Constitutionally – to prohibit or further restrict drag shows,” she said.
Knudson said that no citations have ever been issued for a violation of Havasu’s cabaret code – which was enacted by the council in 1993.
Later in the meeting Garry explained that Arizona State Statutes provide the definitions for what is considered “adult entertainment,” an “adult business,” or an “adult cabaret,” as well as what constitutes a “sexually oriented business” in the State of Arizona. Drag shows such as the AZ Pride Tour, do not meet those definitions and the city cannot substitute its own definitions.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell, who said she brought the city’s cabaret code to the city attorney’s attention, compared it to the situation with short term rentals where the state has reserved the power to regulate such businesses and entertainment for themselves.
“What I found out today is we are under some government laws that protect this feeling of expression,” Campbell said. “But what I did find out today is we have a heck of a police force, we have a heck of a community, and there is no way to regulate this the way I would have liked to see it. I was hopping, like you hoped, that we could take the cabaret code and say, ‘No children under 18.’ It’s taking so long because it didn’t turn out that way.”
Campbell went on to say that citizens must depend on the police department and the state legislators to protect children from sexual abuse through statutes that are already in place. She said the Lake Havasu City Police Department is working diligently to review old tapes of past drag performances by the organization, and is doing everything they can to protect Havasu.
“I hope that moving forward, we can understand that as a community we have to come together,” Campbell said. “If you want to peacefully protest this particular event, show them how proud we are of Lake Havasu City and how we can peacefully protest. We can tell parents that we are very concerned.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy also noted that the AZ Pride Tour’s sold-out drag performance in Havasu last year did not have any children in attendance.
At the end of the meeting, Councilmember David Lane made a motion to “proceed as directed in executive session.” The council unanimously approved that direction.
When asked whether that direction will involve an item coming back to council for further discussion, Knudson responded: “Possibly.”
