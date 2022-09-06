Monsoon storms like the one that swept through the region Sunday night can wreak havoc for local residents. Although power outages can occur anywhere during a storm, Lake Havasu City officials say an associated water outage like the one experienced in some Bullhead City neighborhoods this week is unlikely.

Bullhead’s power outage was reportedly caused by gusts of wind up to 80 miles per hour that knocked out a transmission provider’s line and damaged distribution poles. The water outages in several neighborhoods were reportedly tied to the power outage in the area. The damage in Havasu was a little less severe, but about 1,200 homes reportedly lost power near McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.