Monsoon storms like the one that swept through the region Sunday night can wreak havoc for local residents. Although power outages can occur anywhere during a storm, Lake Havasu City officials say an associated water outage like the one experienced in some Bullhead City neighborhoods this week is unlikely.
Bullhead’s power outage was reportedly caused by gusts of wind up to 80 miles per hour that knocked out a transmission provider’s line and damaged distribution poles. The water outages in several neighborhoods were reportedly tied to the power outage in the area. The damage in Havasu was a little less severe, but about 1,200 homes reportedly lost power near McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.
Although Havasu’s power grid is subject to Mother Nature’s power, city officials say its water system has redundancies in place to continue to provide clean drinking water to homes even if there is a city-wide power outage.
Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city has back-up power generators in place throughout the community that are ready to be put to use whenever they are needed. Kozlowski said none of those generators were needed during the most recent storm, despite the power outages in some parts of town.
Kozlowski said Havasu keeps a close eye on the condition of its emergency generators. He said they are run every week to make sure they are still in good working order, and to identify any potential maintenance issues that require further attention.
“Our staff does a great job of making sure we have the best available equipment ready to go in case we need to use those,” he said.
