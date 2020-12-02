The monthly coffee with the mayor and city manager event scheduled for this Friday has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. The city also announced that the debut of a similar event, Airport Terminal Talk with airport manager Damon Anderson, was also canceled. That event was scheduled for Saturday.

