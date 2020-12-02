The monthly coffee with the mayor and city manager event scheduled for this Friday has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. The city also announced that the debut of a similar event, Airport Terminal Talk with airport manager Damon Anderson, was also canceled. That event was scheduled for Saturday.
More from site
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has funneled nearly $400 million of federal…
Three suspects are in custody following a series of drive-by shootings on State Ro…
The coronavirus pandemic has been looming in Lake Havasu City since March, when th…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.