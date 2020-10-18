Changes to City Code are moving forward despite a few objections from Lake Havasu City Councilmembers.
The City Council voted 5-2 last week to introduce the changes proposed by city staff with councilmembers Michele Lin and Gordon Groat casting the dissenting votes. Groat said he wasn’t comfortable removing a phrase that appeared to be an oversight provision for the police department, or removing the vacant position of city physician without more information about why those provisions were in the code in the first place. Lin said her major concern was language that was added allowing the City Council to cancel a meeting if there is nothing for the council to discuss.
All of the changes in the ordinance are to City Code Title 2, which is the section dealing with administration and personnel. City Attorney Kelly Garry, who worked with city staff to author the proposal, said most of the changes were made to bring City Code in line with current practices.
Now that the ordinance has been introduced, the changes will come back before the City Council at its next meeting on Oct. 27 for another public hearing and a vote to adopt the ordinance.
Police Department
There was only one change proposed in the portion of Title 2 pertaining to the police department, but it generated significant discussion during the meeting.
The proposed ordinance removes the part of a sentence that reads “and keep records of the office open to inspection by the Council at any time.”
“That is not true,” Garry told the council. “Not all of their records are open to inspection at all times so we simply removed that because it’s misleading.”
But Groat was hesitant to make that cut.
“It is an oversight clause, plain and simple,” Groat said. “Why would we give that away?”
Garry explained that the sentence is problematic because it is overly broad and therefore conflicts with state statute that makes certain police records confidential.
Police Chief Dan Doyle explained that most of the police department’s records are public information and easily accessible to anyone. But there are other records that are not available – even to Doyle’s boss, the City Manager. Examples of confidential records include active investigations, intelligence files, and records involving juveniles, as well medical records, medical information, and background information on the department’s employees.
“There are very obviously things that we wouldn’t show you, but according to the code now I am in conflict with what our City Code said,” Doyle said.
Groat said perhaps the code as written is overly broad, but he still wanted to explore keeping some oversight of the police department enshrined in City Code, or at least explore why the council included the sentence at the time it was written.
Both Garry and Doyle said they had no idea what the provision was originally intended to accomplish.
“Nobody could give me any answers for why we set it up that way in the past and when you lose touch with your corporate knowledge like that – your historical knowledge – you make changes that could be risky,” Groat said. “You may not be foreseeing something that your predecessors did foresee.”
Ultimately, none of the other councilmember’s shared Groat’s opinion on the change.
“We are in conflict with state statute,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “I don’t see any other way to do this except for moving forward with what was recommended by staff.”
City Physician
Another cut that was explored in more detail during the meeting was removing the long-vacant position of city physician from the code.
Groat said years ago the city physician would have been the medical director for the fire department, but as written Havasu’s City Code allows the council to call on that person to “perform such other duties as the Council may from time to time require.”
“Why would you let go of the one mechanism the council has to get advice from a physician in the middle of the pandemic?” Groat asked.
City Manager Jess Knudson clarified that the fire department does not currently have a medical director. The closest position would be the Battalion Commander for EMS Services who Knudson said coordinates with the medical community, the hospital and the ambulance provider, but they are not a medical doctor.
“From my perspective I don’t see a need for it right now,” Sheehy said. “It is an additional cost to the city that is not necessary. But we still, as a council, would have the ability for oversight with a contract for service or something along those lines should something arise in the future that is unique.”
Council meetings
Lin said she decided to vote against introducing the ordinance as written due to concerns over the addition of a line that would allow the City Council to cancel its meeting “if there are no items for Council consideration.”
Lin said a similar issue came up earlier this year when the Parks and Recreation Board was discussing the frequency of their own meetings. Lin serves as the council liaison to that board and said there were concerns brought up by both board members and the public about how a cancellation would limit access to officials by eliminating an opportunity for them to address the council during the call to the public.
“It is something we need to have,” Lin said. “I understand the idea that if there is nothing on the agenda we should take it away, but I still think we have to be available to the public… If you take a meeting away that is four weeks where you are not available for people to come to the call to the public. That is a long time. So that was my major concern.”
Garry said that sentence was added after a similar situation came up and they weren’t sure whether the meeting could be canceled or not. She clarified that the sentence just allows the meeting to be canceled if there is nothing to discuss, but it does not require that it be canceled.
Sheehy asked what effect removing the sentence from the proposal would have if the council is faced with that situation in the future.
“We would still go forward and I guess the meeting could be canceled or couldn’t be canceled - it just wouldn’t be specified in City Code,” Garry said.
