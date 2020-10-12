City Code could be getting a makeover by the end of the month that is mostly cosmetic in nature, but the Lake Havasu City Council will also consider a change that would reduce the frequency of calls to the public required at council meetings.
City staff is proposing several changes to City Code Title 2, which is the section that deals with city administration and personnel. The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing to consider the changes at its meeting, starting at 6 p.m. tonight. Ultimately the council will vote tonight on whether or not to introduce the ordinance. If successful, the changes would come back before the City Council at its next regular meeting on Oct. 27 for adoption.
“The intention here is to keep the city’s code up to date so that the code reflects current practices,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “There are certain sections in there with regards to the identification of a City Physician or Deputy City Manager and some other sections within that chapter that haven’t been addressed or revised in some cases for 25 years. So it’s mostly upkeep and updating those sections to make sure the code reflects our reality.”
Call to the public
One of the only proposed changes that would be most visible to citizens involves the call to the public at City Council meetings.
Currently council is required by City Code to offer two calls to the public for all of its regular meetings, as well as a call to the public at special meetings and work sessions. But that would be scaled back under the proposal.
If approved, the council would only be required to include one call to the public on its regular meeting agendas and there would be no requirement to hold a call to the public at special meetings or work sessions.
“That will be something that the council will consider — the number of calls to the public that are offered at the regular meeting as well as the special meetings,” Knudson said. “There are opportunities to speak during call to the public, during public hearings throughout the meeting, and the mayor can grant time for anybody that wants to speak on different topics on the agenda throughout the meeting — all of those are still in place.”
Oftentimes the call to the public is met with silence, especially at special meetings. But it has also, at times, elicited lots of feedback. The most recent example is a group of citizens who came to the City Council to speak out against the mask requirement at the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 8, with many of the same citizens returning to talk about masks during call to the public at a special meeting on Sept. 10 and again at the regular meeting on Sept. 22.
If these changes are approved those citizens would have been able to speak at the regular meetings on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22, but the council would not have been required to hold a call to the public at the Sept. 10 special meeting.
All other aspects of call to the public, such as the 3 minute time limit, would be unchanged.
Fire Department
The most heavily edited section of Title 2 is the fire department’s, although the revisions are more of an effort to simplify and update old City Code rather than make substantive changes.
“I don’t think that particular chapter had been reviewed or revised ever,” said City Attorney Kelly Garry. “So with the new Fire Chief he took the time to review that chapter and bring it into line with what is existing and what’s in practice today. There wasn’t anything in there that was a significant change.”
The proposal also eliminates several sections regarding the fire department from Title 2 entirely - including a section titled “Equipment and Apparatus,” one titled “Fire Alarm Equipment and False Fire Alarms,” and one titled “Policy for Collection of Cost for Services.”
Garry said those sections are all redundant because those issues are each addressed elsewhere in City Code.
One of the other revisions designates the Fire Chief as the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator (previously the Disaster Preparedness Coordinator) while fleshing out more of what that title means and entails.
According to the proposed changes, the chief would recommend an emergency operations plan for the mayor and City Council to approve, coordinate training and organize emergency drills for all city employees, and maintain communication with City Council and outside emergency management organizations as required.
Police Department
The only change proposed in the section pertaining to the police department involves removing a section that reads, “and keep records of the office open to inspection by the Council at any time.”
Garry said the sentence was vague and overly broad, pointing out that it doesn’t stipulate what kind of records should be available, so they elected to remove it.
City personnel changes
There are several tweaks and changes to some of the administrative positions listed.
The City Treasurer, as currently laid out in City Code, will be changed to Administrative Services Director – a title which is already being used.
“(Treasurer) is just an antiquated term that is used in the City Code and probably carried over from the very beginnings,” Garry said. “I don’t know that we ever had a Treasurer, I’d have to go back and check. But it is definitely just clarifying that the Treasurer is the Administrative Services Director.”
The proposal would also change the title of Human Resources Manager to Director of Human Resources.
Garry said none of the changes affect any powers, duties, or responsibilities for either position.
Additionally, the proposal would eliminate the Deputy City Manager position that has been vacant for several years and the City Physician which has been vacant for much longer.
Garry said there really isn’t a need for those positions to be included in City Code in the first place.
