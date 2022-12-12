For the past several years, Lake Havasu City has relied on a pool of temporary IT staff. And without workers available for full-time IT positions with the city, that trend is likely to continue.

The Lake Havasu City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a purchase agreement with California-based temp agency Robert Half International to continue providing IT service to city departments. And according to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, that partnership may have become necessary in recent years as the city struggles to find permanent IT employees.

