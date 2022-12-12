For the past several years, Lake Havasu City has relied on a pool of temporary IT staff. And without workers available for full-time IT positions with the city, that trend is likely to continue.
The Lake Havasu City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to approve a purchase agreement with California-based temp agency Robert Half International to continue providing IT service to city departments. And according to Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, that partnership may have become necessary in recent years as the city struggles to find permanent IT employees.
“Our ability to recruit staff has been a challenge over the last few years,” Knudson said. “The rising cost of living in Lake Havasu City, demand for staffing from similar employers, the ability to work from remote locations with other employers and the lack of available housing have all been contributors.”
Knudson said this week that the city has done its best to compete in the marketplace to hire qualified workers. The partnership with Roger Half has been a creative approach by city officials to identify experts in their respective fields and add them to the city’s ranks. But Knudson said the city may have future plans to address the issue of finding and hiring local qualified professionals.
“We need to remain competitive with pay and benefits, but we must also provide opportunities for our employees to grow, learn and succeed, so we can continue to provide quality services to our residents,” Knudson said.
Employees hired through the agency could ultimately be considered as full-time employees of the city, requiring additional fees to Roger Half if such a decision is made.
The cost of such an agreement would be greater than $50,000, according to a November memorandum by Lake Havasu City Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.