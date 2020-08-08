Lake Havasu City is eyeing a potential purchase of the recently closed Havasu Fitness facility.
The City Council will hold an executive session on Tuesday prior to the start of its regular meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss a potential purchase of the property that abuts the City Hall campus.
“The location provides a unique opportunity that is strategic based on its location next to the City Hall complex,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Certainly the city has needs for space and this would provide an efficient flow for those needs.”
During the executive session, City Councilmembers will discuss the property and its potential uses for the city during an executive session with City Manager Jess Knudson and City Attorney Kelly Garry.
Sheehy said any and all potential uses for the property would be on the table for discussion, including as a potential use for a new courthouse facility.
The need for a new courthouse was expedited in 2019 when the Lake Havasu City Justice Court deconsolidated with the Mohave County Superior Court after sharing the facility on College Drive for decades. The City Council’s recently passed Capital Improvement Plan budgets $7.5 million for the construction of a new facility on the City Hall campus over fiscal year 2021-22 to FY 23-24.
But city officials have said they are still evaluating all available options for new court space.
“Certainly the courthouse remains a top priority for the city and it would be great to find a solution,” Sheehy said. “If this is the case, hopefully it can be determined at much less cost to the taxpayers than originally anticipated in our CIP budget.”
Although the discussion will occur in executive session, any direction to staff or other actions stemming from the discussion would need to occur during a public hearing. The City Council’s agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday includes a public hearing for such action and discussion if necessary.
Sheehy said having the initial discussion in an executive session rather than an open hearing allows the city to negotiate more effectively.
“Anytime we have negotiations or things of a sensitive nature, to protect the taxpayers we need to be able to consult with our advisors in a session to be able to property negotiate the deal,” he said. “We need to be able to have a conversation with council before we can have the conversation in the public hearing. Obviously, in order to comply with state law, we will have direction, if any, in the agenda item on the regular council meeting.”
According to the Mohave County Assessor’s website, the former Havasu Fitness property has a full cash value of $2,597,955 and was assessed $17,053.74 in property taxes in 2019.
