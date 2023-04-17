The Lake Havasu City Council appears to unanimously support keeping the city’s primary property tax rate flat as it has done for each of the past six years.
But property owners in part of the downtown area could see their overall property tax bill reduced as the council expressed interest in dissolving the “McCulloch Median” improvement district that has been in place for decades.
The City Council has adopted the same property tax rate of 0.6718 per $100 of assessed value each year since Fiscal Year 2017-18. But as the property values in Havasu continue to increase, that same rate has been producing a little more revenue for the city each year. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the council that if the rate is kept flat at 0.6718 again in FY23-24, it would result in a total property tax levy of $6,355,025 – a $359,283 increase from the levy this year. Olsen said $275,057 of that increase is attributed to the rise in existing property values, with the remaining $84,226 coming from new construction.
Olsen said the increase in the levy works out to roughly a $4.50 increase per $100,000 of assessed value, on average, for property owners within the city limits.
The council also took a closer look at Havasu’s two improvement districts – Improvement District #2 known as the London Bridge Plaza District, and Improvement District #4 called the McCulloch Median District. Those improvement districts impose a separate property tax on only the people who own property within the boundaries of those districts. The money levied is then used to fund whatever priorities the district was formed to address.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that improvement districts are a form of self-taxing that can only be created by a vote of the property owners within the proposed district itself, to raise money for additional services or enhanced service in that particular area.
Like the primary property tax rate, the council has elected to keep the property tax rate for both of the improvement districts flat in recent years. Olsen said if that is done again for FY23-24, property owners in the London Bridge Plaza District would pay the same rate of 0.7370 per $100 of assessed value to produce a levy of $16,865. That is about $750 more than the district raised this year. Meanwhile, the McCulloch Median District’s usual rate of 0.5040 per $100 of assessed value would produce a levy of $64,472 – roughly a $1,100 increase from this year.
Every councilmember supported the continuation of the London Bridge Plaza District, but the council directed staff by consensus to move forward with next year’s budget planning with the assumption that the McCulloch Median District would be dissolved. Olsen told the council during the meeting that the districts can be dissolved, but there is a legal process that has to be followed to do so.
Although the council has signaled its intentions to keep the property tax rate flat, and to potentially dissolve the McCulloch Median District, no formal votes were taken during Thursday’s work session and no final decisions have been made. The council formally adopts its property tax rates in June and July, in conjunction with its annual budgeting process.
Primary property tax
Sheehy kicked off discussion of Havasu’s property tax rate for FY23-24 by noting that the council has decided to keep the rate flat in each of the last six years, which has allowed the income from that tax to increase as the assessed values have climbed over time. But he said he feels that the extra money coming in should be used to address priorities that citizens bring to the council such as park amenities, maintenance, and even requests for free swim days at the Aquatic Center.
“All of these things cost money, and in order to deliver those services we have to be able to get it from somewhere,” Sheehy said. “I think it is prudent to keep the tax rate flat – there is consistency to that. The amount to offset is $275,000 – not taking into account the new construction. I don’t think it is outrageous to keep the tax rate flat, but by adjusting it we would have to talk about areas we don’t want to prioritize or where we want to take money away from. What I have been hearing from the council in our meetings and public hearings is that we want to invest in the resources that we have here. I think the only way to do that is to have the financial resources to be able to do it.”
Every councilmember agreed that the property tax rate should remain at 0.6718 during the discussion on Thursday. Councilmember Jim Dolan noted that reducing the rate to keep the tax levy flat would be a “purely symbolic” move, as it would save property owners less than $5 per $100,000 of assessed value on their bills next year.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she would have liked to see the rate reduced, but agreed with Dolan’s point that it would be a largely symbolic move based on the actual impact to property tax bills. Campbell said she would prefer to use some of the $275,000 in additional revenue from the property taxes to cover the $64,472 in maintenance for the McCulloch median that the city would need to pay for if Improvement District #4 is dissolved.
Improvement districts
City Attorney Kelly Garry explained that improvement districts have been part of the area since before Lake Havasu City was formed. She said Mohave County created three improvement districts within the area that would become the Havasu city limits, which were dissolved once the planned improvements were completed and the bonds were repaid. Garry said that Havasu then immediately created five new improvement districts in 1987 covering the same area as the county’s districts.
“The purpose of those districts was to maintain the improvements that were created by the county,” Garry said. “So that is where all of these started. Over time, certain districts have been dissolved. A lot of them had to do with gas lights. As the gas lights became unusable or fell apart and people didn’t want to maintain them anymore we dissolved those districts.”
Today, only two of those five improvement districts are left standing, which could be whittled down to one soon.
The London Bridge Plaza District includes the area between London Bridge Road and Veterans Way, between Marlboro Drive to S. Palo Verde Boulevard. Olsen said the improvement district’s $16,000 levy is mostly used to hire a landscaper to tend to the area, along with covering some of the utility costs.
Councilmember Cameron Moses, who also owns ChaBones restaurant which is located in that district, said he has been going to the London Bridge Plaza board meetings and asked several times about the property tax. He said the property owners in the area seem to want to keep the district in place.
“I’m a property owner down there too,” Moses said. “We take care of our whole district with about $16,000.”
The other six councilmembers all agreed to continue the London Bridge Plaza District, and to leave the tax rate for the district unchanged.
But there was a little more discussion about the McCulloch Median District during the work session. That district includes the properties located between Smoketree, Lake Havasu, Mesquite and Swanson avenues.
Garry said the district’s property tax currently pays for irrigation and irrigation repairs, tree and shrub trimming, raking, and turf maintenance, along with operation, maintenance and daily cleaning of the fountain. The primary focus of the work paid for by the district is Wheeler Park – located in the middle of McCulloch at the intersection with Civic Center Lane.
Campbell was the one to suggest that the council dissolve the McCulloch Median District.
“I’m okay with District 2, but District 4 bothers me because it is definitely used by all the citizens of Lake Havasu City like any of the other parks,” Campbell said. “So I would like to see that go away because I just don’t think it is fair to that district to be responsible for that.”
During discussion, multiple councilmembers noted that the improvement district was created by a vote of the property owners, and they haven’t heard any requests from those property owners to dissolve the district – although Campbell said she has spoken with a few who would like to see it dissolved.
Moses said he came into the meeting leaning towards dissolving the McCulloch Median District, but said he would like to hear from the property owners in that area in case there is an aspect of the district that he isn’t accounting for.
“I don’t see how that really makes sense for those businesses to pay for that little improvement,” he said. “I understand why it was put in place originally, but it may be outdated. I wish that I had talked to a few more people up there to see what they thought and what they want to do with their own taxing district, because it is self-imposed. I would like to get rid of it, unless there is an unintended consequence that I haven’t thought about yet.”
Similarly, Councilmember David Lane said he would also like to get more information about the district and hear from the property owners themselves. He noted that the current property owners may well be different than the ones who voted to form the district back in 1987.
“I’m curious to hear from those property owners,” Lane said. “If they want to do away with it then great, if they want to continue with it and help out the citizens that is great, but it is something that all the citizens use so all the citizens probably should be the ones who are paying for that. But then again, the property owners may want to. So I would like to hear from them.”
Sheehy told the council that if the property tax levy is removed, the city will either have to absorb the cost itself, or stop providing the services.
“In the case of the McCulloch Median we have to provide the service or we would have Wheeler Park full of tall grass and weeds,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy initially suggested that the McCulloch Median District continue unchanged, because those property owners don’t appear to object to it. But by the end of the council’s discussion he appeared to have reconsidered.
“It does seem like we are spending a lot of money in one centralized area and we are getting it from a really widespread area,” he said. “If you have a lot on the corner of Mesquite and Smoketree you have nothing to do with Wheeler Park. So I’m in favor of giving direction today to dissolve it. That gives us an opportunity to talk and engage with property owners. We can always make adjustments in our May budget meeting as we go through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.