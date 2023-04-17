The Lake Havasu City Council appears to unanimously support keeping the city’s primary property tax rate flat as it has done for each of the past six years.

But property owners in part of the downtown area could see their overall property tax bill reduced as the council expressed interest in dissolving the “McCulloch Median” improvement district that has been in place for decades.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.