Havasu businesses impacted by the pandemic may have a little extra help paying their bills.
The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a resolution that would dedicate up to $250,000 from the city’s share of AZCARES Funding to the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance for the purpose of helping businesses that are closed under Governor Doug Ducey’s executive orders. The money would be used to pay businesses’ bills like rent and utilities during the closures.
“It is a small way that we can support our small business community and ensure that they will be with us when this pandemic is over,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy.
Sheehy said the $250,000 figure was determined by looking at several businesses currently closed and estimating rent, utilities, and other bills.
Sheehy said the amount was calculated with the idea that the city could help pay businesses bills for about three months, but he said the city doesn’t know how many businesses may look to take advantage of the help.
“We don’t really know the demand,” Sheehy said. “The goal is to make sure we are able to support the businesses that were closed by the Governor’s executive order. There are many businesses that may be suffering during the downturn and the pandemic. We aren’t really sure how long it will last, but we will continue to monitor it to ensure that the objective is met.”
Vice Mayor David Lane, who serves as the liaison between the city and other non-profit organizations that make up the LHC Resource Alliance, stressed that the resolution would allow up to $250,000 from the city’s AZCARES money, but the city would keep the money in its account until there is a specific need identified. He said the money would likely be transferred to the River Cities United Way in much smaller grants of about $25,000 to $50,000 at a time.
Havasu would therefore retain any of the CARES money not utilized by the alliance.
“People haven’t reached out to us for large amounts of dollars,” Lane said. “Most of what the Resource Alliance is doing is helping people pay their bills and that sort of stuff. So we don’t want to just donate $250,000 worth of CARES Act money to the United Way to help local businesses and then it turns out we only had $20,000 worth of need.”
The Resource Alliance was formed in the early days of the pandemic, and has been providing assistance to small businesses and residents ever since – mostly in the form of paying rent or other bills. River Cities United Way CEO Debie Pennington said the alliance has spent $50,110 as of Monday morning and still has about $19,000. So far all of the LHC Resource Alliance funding has come from donations.
Lane said the alliance has already helped more than 20 businesses along with individual residents.
“Right now some of the board members are the ones who have been doing the vetting for the funds that have been donated to United Way,” he said. “But we thought that if we are going to be using CARES Act money we want to make sure that we have really tight controls on it.”
Lane said the heads of each of the agencies involved in the Resource Alliance will vet each request personally. That includes Lane, Pennington, Lake Havasu City Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Kreuger, Regional Director of the Havasu Better Business Bureau Kryistyna Hook, and Havasu Community Health Foundation Executive Director Linda Seaver.
River Cities United Way has been in charge of handling the money donated to the LHC Resource Alliance and have been keeping records of all donations received and assistance distributed throughout the pandemic. Lane said they will serve in a similar function for the AZCARES money to ensure that every dollar spent is properly tracked and accounted for.
Lane said the businesses would not receive any direct payments of assistance.
Instead the resource alliance would pay the business’ bills directly, as it has been doing with the donations received to this point.
Havasu’s share of CARES
Lake Havasu City received a total of $6.4 million from Arizona’s share of the CARES Act and most of that money has not been allocated yet.
The City Council recently set aside $2 million to make a down payment on the former Havasu Fitness property with the goal of turning the facility into a municipal courthouse. Another $400,000 was earmarked to help pay for the city to implement the results of its positional analysis study as early as possible.
That leaves $4 million available prior to the City Council’s vote on the proposal to make $250,000 available to the Resource Alliance.
