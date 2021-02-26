The Bureau of Land Management says it is planning to give Lake Havasu City a land patent for SARA Park by the end of the year.
Havasu applied for a land patent with BLM about seven years ago, according to Today’s News-Herald archives, which would give the city the title to approximately 1,042.11 acres of BLM land known as SARA Park. As part of that process, the agency posted a public notice in Wednesday’s edition of Today’s News-Herald that classifies the lands for conveyance under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, “so they can be patented and title given to LHC.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said the land patent at SARA Park would create a situation for the city similar to Rotary Park, which has already completed the same process through the BLM.
“SARA Park is a jewel in Lake Havasu with the different events and activities that occur out there – from the rodeo grounds to the race track, the gun club, BMX, softball, Little League and the trail system,” Knudson said. “There is something for everybody in that location. From the city’s perspective we want to preserve that area for those uses and future similar uses.”
According to News-Herald archives, the city assumed Mohave County’s lease with the BLM at SARA Park in the early 2000s. Since then, the city has made multiple improvements in the area including ball fields, parking lots, a dog park and more.
Although the city has been able to make use of the property, BLM Public Affairs Specialist Chris Wonderly said the land patent would give the city more control over the area.
“One of the practical things that this would change is, right now special events out at the park have to go through a permitting process with the BLM,” Wonderly said. “If this land is conveyed to the city then the BLM doesn’t have to be involved with special events that go on in the park.”
Similarly, Lake Havasu City would not have to get prior approval from BLM for future improvements at SARA Park.
“As long as what they do fall under the requirements of the R&PP Act they could go forward with those things,” Wonderly said. “But if, for example, they wanted to build a housing developments or something that would not qualify under the act.”
Knudson noted that Rotary Park and most such conveyances share similar stipulations.
Knudson said the city has been working to get a land patent for SARA Park for about seven years, and are hopeful that the process is almost at an end.
“Usually it’s a 7 to 10 year process, so we are hoping its closer to 7 years,” he said.
Wonderly said BLM is expecting to complete that process by the end of 2021.
Back in 2018, the BLM published a notice in the News-Herald that was similar to the one that ran this week. According to an article at the time, the notice stated that the BLM intends to classify the land for conveyance by Oct. 15 of 2018.
Wonderly said there haven’t been any major problems or roadblocks since then, and the agency is finally nearing the finish line.
“There hasn’t really been a delay because it hasn’t really been an urgent need,” Wonderly said. “It has been a good partnership with the city and things have been going well there. But this is something that we have been able to move forward this year.”
Lake Havasu City would not have to pay the BLM for the land, although Knudson said there are some nominal costs associated with the application process itself.
